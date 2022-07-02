Video: Smoke detected in Jabalpur-bound SpiceJet flight's cabin

The SpiceJet flight had taken off from the Delhi airport. (File)

In what appears to be a close shave for the passengers, a Jabalpur-bound SpiceJet flight had to return to the Delhi airport after smoke was detected inside the aircraft. A video of the incident has gone viral.

#WATCH | A SpiceJet aircraft operating from Delhi to Jabalpur returned safely to the Delhi airport today morning after the crew noticed smoke in the cabin while passing 5000ft; passengers safely disembarked: SpiceJet Spokesperson pic.twitter.com/R1LwAVO4Mk — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2022

The aircraft had taken off from Delhi. The smoke was detected when the plane was at a height of 5,000 feet. The company has issued a statement.

"A SpiceJet aircraft operating from Delhi to Jabalpur returned safely to the Delhi airport today morning after the crew noticed smoke in the cabin while passing 5000ft; passengers safely disembarked," it said.

Last month, a Delhi-bound SpiceJet aircraft made an emergency landing after one of its two engines caught fire.

According to SpiceJet, the cockpit crew suspected that a bird hit engine number one while take off. The pilots then shut down the affected engine and returned to Patna. At least three blades of the fan were damaged due to the bird hit.

All 185 passengers had been evacuated.

With inputs from ANI