Video: At minus 20 degrees, ITBP personnel hoist tricolour in Ladakh on Republic Day 2020

In the frigid cold, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel stationed at 17,000 feet in Ladakh took part in the 71st Republic day celebrations on January 26.

In the video posted by ANI, trudging through the snow in minus 20 degrees Celsius, 'Himveers' dressed in white uniforms were chanting slogans of-Bharat Mata ki Jai and Vande Mataram. Two soldiers were also seen holding the national flag while marching through the snow.

#WATCH Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel with the national flag celebrating Republic Day at 17000 feet in snow today. The temperature in Ladakh at present is minus 20 degrees Celsius. 'Himveers' chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram'. pic.twitter.com/ANCe8txnFI — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020

Moreover, 15 ITBP personnel were conferred with medals on Republic day.

ITBP personnel are stationed at 3488 km long Indo-China Border which stretches from Karakoram Pass in Ladakh to Jachep La in Arunachal Pradesh manning border outposts.

In the times of natural disaster, ITBP personnel are first responders who put their skills as professionally trained mountaineers and skiers to test as they are dispatched for rescue and relief operations across the country.

While there is a national holiday declared on this day, Indians mark the day by hoisting the national flag and remembering the work of our freedom fighters and our founding fathers.