Vasant Panchami 2020: Subh muhurat, puja vidhi & mantra for Saraswati Puja 2020

Vasant Panchami is a day celebrated to honour the goddess of knowledge, learning, music, art, and science, Goddess Sarawati.

Vasant means 'spring' and Panchami means 'fifth day' that means this festival falls on the fifth day of the spring season. According to Hindu Mythology, people worship Goddess Saraswati in order to get enlightened with knowledge, to get rid of lethargy, sluggishness, and slumber.

Saraswati is considered the goddess of literature, art, and music.

On this day, you will find women clad in traditional yellow saris offering flowers, children participating in cultural programs and families sharing prasad.

Clay idols of the goddess with a crescent moon on the brow, riding a swan or seated on a lotus flower with flowers, fruits, and sweets placed as offerings before it can be seen in various Puja Pandal.

Customary khichdi (a mixture of rice and lentils) is the traditional prasad for Saraswati Puja.

Schools and educational institutes start the day with Saraswati Pujan on Vasant Panchmi. 'Anubujh' muhurta is a perfect time and considered auspicious to carry out the rituals followed during Saraswati Pujan.

Astrologers consider the best time to worship Goddess Saraswati in the morning hours and while the Panchami (fifth) Tithi (date) prevails.

Date and Time of Puja Panchami Tithi Begins on 29th January 2018 at10:45 AM and ends on 30th January 208 at 01:19 PM.

Vasant Panchami Muhurat - 10:45 AM to 12:34 PM

Duration - 01 Hour 49 Mins

The ideal time to worship and perform the rituals (Vasant Panchami Puja Muhurta) is 12:34 PM

Puja Samagri or the key elements used in Vasant Panchami Saraswati Puja are:

-Purified Mango wood -Kesar -Haldi -Kumkum -Akshat -Naivedya -Gangajal -Kalash -Shriphal -Havan Samidha -Shodash Matrika -Yellow clothes -Saffron sweets -Chandan -Durva dal -Saraswati yantra

How to perform Saraswati Puja

Place a photo or an idol of Goddess Saraswati on a wooden platform with a red/yellow cloth spread on it.

Keep the books of your children, a pen/pencil/slate at the Goddess’s feet.

Light a brass or an earthen lamp. (Use ghee/mustard oil or sesame oil).

Light a few incense stick.

Invite Maa Saraswati with utmost devotion to accept your prayers and offerings.

Put a tika with chandan and kumkum on the Goddess’s forhead.

The mantra recited on this day is: या कुन्देन्दुतुषारहारधवला या शुभ्रवस्त्रावृता या वीणावरदण्डमण्डितकरा या श्वेतपद्मासना। या ब्रह्माच्युत शंकरप्रभृतिभिर्देवैः सदा वन्दिता सा मां पातु सरस्वती भगवती निःशेषजाड्यापहा॥ शुक्लां ब्रह्मविचार सार परमामाद्यां जगद्व्यापिनीं वीणा-पुस्तक-धारिणीमभयदां जाड्यान्धकारापहाम्‌। हस्ते स्फटिकमालिकां विदधतीं पद्मासने संस्थिताम्‌ वन्दे तां परमेश्वरीं भगवतीं बुद्धिप्रदां शारदाम्‌॥२॥