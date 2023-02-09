Vande Rapid Metro vs Vande Metro Regional: Top speed, frequency comparison of Vande Bharat

Vande Metro: Since these trains will run short distances, there will also be space for standing. (File)

The Indian Railways will soon run two types of Vande Bharat trains: one that will operate intracity and the other for intercity passengers. The number of coaches on these trains will also vary: 8 for Vande Rapid Metro and 12 for Vande Metro Regional Trains. The earlier version of the train will run on the lines of the Mumbai local train service.

Both these trains will be fully air-conditioned, and their frequency will depend on the need for respective cities. Vande Metro will be modelled around the trains in Europe. Most likely, the frequency of the trains will range in between 30 and 45 minutes. These trains will join two cities 100 kilometers apart.

The prototypes of these trains will be ready by July. The coaches will be manufactured in Chennai, Kapurthala and Raebareli, TOI reported.

Since these trains will run short distances, there will also be space for standing.

Vande Metro Rapid's maximum speed will be 90 km per hour as it will travel within cities. The maximum speed of the other train will be 130 km per hour.

In the first phase, 600 coaches will be manufactured.

The Vande Bharata long distance trains have the highest speed of 180 km per hour. However, due to infrastructure-related issues, they will run at 130 km per hour.