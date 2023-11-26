Uttarkashi tunnel: Phones, wi-fi, bat, ball sent to trapped workers to relieve stress; check updates

Headlines

Who is Nikhita Gandhi? Sang tracks in blockusters Tiger 3 and Leo, four students died at her concert in Kerala

Viral video: Mohammed Shami saves man's life who met with an accident in Nainital; watch

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023: History, significance, rituals and everything to know

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023: History, significance, rituals and everything to know

Orry makes shocking claims, says his friends 'attempted his murder', pushed him at party, left him drunk on rooftop

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Viral video: Mohammed Shami saves man's life who met with an accident in Nainital; watch

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023: History, significance, rituals and everything to know

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023: History, significance, rituals and everything to know

9 most-awaited films releasing in December 2023

IPL 2024 auction:  List of players likely to be retained and released by RCB 

9 Less crowded Indian hill stations to witness snowfall this winter

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

In pics: Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Veer Pahariya party with Orry

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Orry makes shocking claims, says his friends 'attempted his murder', pushed him at party, left him drunk on rooftop

When Shah Rukh Khan said he would never be able to work with this superstar: 'Not many people are fond of...'

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande's leaked pregnancy test shows she and Vicky Jain are....

HomeIndia

India

Uttarkashi tunnel: Phones, wi-fi, bat, ball sent to trapped workers to relieve stress; check updates

The rescue operation said some mobile phones and games have also been sent to the stranded workers to relieve stress and pass the time.

article-main
Latest News

ANI

Updated: Nov 26, 2023, 10:04 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A protection umbrella is being laid inside the Silkyara tunnel, where 41 workers have been trapped for two weeks, to put up protection for the rescue team, official sources said.

Apart from that, as part of efforts to provide assurance to 41 workers trapped in the Silkyara tunnel and relieve their stress, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has stepped in to provide them with a landline through which they can talk to their families.

Kundan, a BSNL official, said they are in the process of sending a small landline phone to the stranded workers through the pipe. "Through this, they will be able to talk directly to their families," he said.

He said BSNL has set up a small telephone exchange at the tunnel site and the phone will be connected through a line.

A senior official involved in the rescue operation said some mobile phones have also been sent to the stranded workers so that they can play games.

"There is no mobile network nearby but we are also considering providing Wi-Fi connectivity. We are also considering providing a cricket bat and ball to the workers so that they can play cricket. You can spend your time playing because there is a lot of space inside the tunnel where the workers are trapped, so cricket can be played easily," the official said.

National Disaster Management Authority Member, Lt General Syed Ata Hasnain (retired) on Saturday said that there has been no movement in the last 24 hours in the drilling work to rescue the 41 workers trapped in the Uttarkashi tunnel for 13 days.

The NDMA member said that a portion of the American-Auger machine was broken, blocking the potential escape route.

"The current update is that (in) the last 24 hours, there hasn't been any movement within this bore tunnel that was being made for the rescue. Because...the Auger machine itself has had a bit of an accident. A portion of it (has actually) broken, and that broken portion has to be pulled out (of the escape pipe)," Hasnain told ANI.

After a portion of the tunnel caved in on November 12, the debris falling in the 60-metre stretch on the Silkyara side of the tunnel trapped 41 labourers inside the under-construction structure. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Winter fashion: 5 trendy must-have jackets to elevate men's style

Jamie Foxx denies sexual assault allegations, plans to counter sue accuser: 'The claims are no more...'

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Rescue operation halted due to technical glitch, workers remain trapped on day 13

Rescue Auger drill stuck in rubble, Uttarakhand tunnel rescue may take many more weeks

Afghanistan announces permanent closure of its embassy in India, here's why

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

In pics: Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Veer Pahariya party with Orry

In pics: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Tejas' release

In pics: Sharmila Tagore attends thrilling final match of House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE