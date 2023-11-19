Headlines

Meet Alyssa Healy, wife of pacer Mitchell Starc, who also plays for Australia

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Every possible method being tried for speedy evacuation, says Nitin Gadkari

Meet only Indian cricketer to be world champion without playing single World Cup game; faded away in his 20s, now he...

Antidepressants, dry fruits sent for 41 workers trapped in Uttarakhand tunnel

Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, Shanaya Kapoor cheer for India in World Cup 2023 Final against Australia

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Alyssa Healy, wife of pacer Mitchell Starc, who also plays for Australia

Antidepressants, dry fruits sent for 41 workers trapped in Uttarakhand tunnel

Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, Shanaya Kapoor cheer for India in World Cup 2023 Final against Australia

Bollywood celebs spotted at India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final

Rohit Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh's love story

Indian batters who scored 50+ runs in most consecutive innings in World Cups

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

'Pure soul': This sweet gesture of Shah Rukh Khan towards Asha Bhosle during Ind vs Aus World Cup 2023 final wins hearts

Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, Shanaya Kapoor cheer for India in World Cup 2023 Final against Australia

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan arrive in Ahmedabad to cheer for Team India in World Cup 2023 final against Australia

HomeIndia

India

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Every possible method being tried for speedy evacuation, says Nitin Gadkari

The minister for road transport and highways, who was accompanied by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, said the rescue operation is challenging as the soil strata in the Himalayan region is not uniform.

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Nov 19, 2023, 06:04 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Whatever is required to save the 41 trapped workers will be done and keeping the morale of workers and their family members high should be everyone's collective responsibility, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Sunday as he reviewed the rescue operation at the partially collapsed Silkyara tunnel.

The minister for road transport and highways, who was accompanied by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, said the rescue operation is challenging as the soil strata in the Himalayan region is not uniform. It is soft at some places and hard at other places which makes any mechanical operation difficult, he said.

Horizontal drilling with the American auger is the quickest method in the given circumstances to reach the trapped workers, Gadkari said. "American auger was working alright when it was drilling through soft soil. It faced some problems after it encountered some hard obstacle that led to the machine applying greater pressure and creating vibrations following which it was stopped for safety reasons," he said at a press conference in Silkyara.

"We are working on six options simultaneously. The PMO is also closely monitoring the operation. Our biggest priority is to save all those who are trapped and as soon as possible. Whatever is needed will be done," he said. Whichever machine or technical assistance is required will be provided, he said.

"Keeping up the morale of the trapped workers and their family members should be everyone's collective responsibility at the moment," he said. He said the trapped workers are being constantly provided oxygen, electricity, food, water and medicines.

Apart from one pipeline through which they were supplied food earlier, an alternative larger-diametre pipeline has also been inserted up to 42 metres through the rubble so that food like roti, vegetables and rice apart from light food could also be supplied to them, he said, Road, Transport and Highways Secretary Anurag Jain also said that multivitamins, antidepressants and dry fruits are being provided to the 41 workers trapped for the past seven days.

"Fortunately, there is light inside because the electricity is on. There is a pipeline, and thus water is available. There is a 4-inch pipe, which was used for compression. Through that, we are sending food from day 1," he said.

Jain, in a video brief update on the rescue operation, further said there is water and electricity in two km portion inside the tunnel, which is the finished part of the 4.531-kilometre two lane bi-directional tunnel at Silkyara in Uttarkashi.

Experts from different fields have been pooled in and asked to suggest whatever methods can be applied to ensure the safe and early evacuation of the trapped workers, Gadkari said. Preparations are on to start vertical drilling through the hill above the tunnel, he said, adding every possible method is being tried for their speedy evacuation. Gadkari said tunnels at a cost of approximately Rs 2.75 lakh crore are being built by the Centre in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Australia 450-2, India all out for...': Mitchell Marsh's bold prediction goes viral ahead of World Cup 2023 final

Shreyas Iyer spotted with mystery girl at Team India's Diwali bash; netizens ask, 'Is that his girlfriend'

Not Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Nysa Devgan, but this Bollywood actress introduced Orry 4 years ago

'Have always been a big admirer but...': Shah Rukh Khan pens note for David Beckham after he attends party at Mannat

Trisha Krishnan slams Mansoor Ali Khan for his 'sexist, misogynistic' remark on her: 'People like him...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE