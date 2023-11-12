Uttarakhand: Under construction tunnel collapses, at least 36 workers trapped

The incident occurred around 4 am on Saturday morning when a 150-metre-long portion of a tunnel under construction on Yamunotri National Highway collapsed.

A portion of a tunnel under construction on Yamunotri National Highway between Silkyara and Dandalgaon collapsed in the Uttarkashi district in the early hours of Sunday. At least 36 workers are trapped inside, agencies reported citing police.

The incident occurred around 4 am in the morning when a 150-metre-long portion of the tunnel collapsed, they said. The total length of the tunnel is around four and a half kilometres.

Uttarkashi Superintendent of Police Arpan Yaduvanshi immediately reached the spot upon receiving information about the incident and launched a relief and rescue operation.

Teams of National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, fire brigade, and employees of the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) which is constructing the tunnel, are also at the spot.

The all-weather tunnel is being constructed under the Char Dham Road Project. Part of the tunnel around 200 metres ahead of the starting point collapsed. No casualty has been reported from the incident till now.

Efforts are underway to open the tunnel and the process of removing debris from inside is ongoing. Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami is in contact with the officials at the spot.

