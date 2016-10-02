Uri aftermath: Delhi Police reviews security of VIPs

In the aftermath of the Uri attack and intelligence inputs of a terror threat to the national capital, Delhi Police is carrying out a review of the security measures in place for VIPs. The security audit involves plugging loopholes, if any, in the current security cover being provided to the protectees, mock drills and regular briefings of officers.

In the aftermath of the Uri attack and intelligence inputs of a terror threat to the national capital, Delhi Police is carrying out a review of the security measures in place for VIPs. The security audit involves plugging loopholes, if any, in the current security cover being provided to the protectees, mock drills and regular briefings of officers.

"Currently, we have finished the security audit of Z+ and Z protectees. We have initiated the security audit of Y and X protectees and this will be finished by next week," said a senior police officer.

Depending on the threat perception to the person, the category is divided into four tiers: Z+ (highest level), Z, Y and X. Individuals under the security blanket include the President, Vice-President, Prime-Minister, Supreme Court & High Court Judges and service chiefs of Armed Forces.

Senior officers say security audits are usually carried out before August 15 and January 26 but after the Uri attacks and the current festive season which means more public visits for the dignitaries, it was thought necessary to review the arrangements. "It is essential for officers in the security wing to be alert at all times. They undergo drills at regular intervals but during a time like this, the frequency and intensity of drills is high," said the officer.

Situational firing practice and briefings about how terrorists might be plotting the attack are key features of these audits. "For instance, they are made to do firing practice at regular intervals. But in a time like this, we test whether they will be able to handle a real-time situation in case an attack happens. Anybody can shoot at a dummy target but it is essential that they are trained to shoot at real targets. So we create a situation where there are four armed people who are coming to attack and we test the response time and instinctive abilities of the personnel," said the officer.

Apart from these drills, there are also sessions where the security officers are briefed about the terror attack that happened and the way it was carried out. "It's important for the officers to know the threat perception and the ways an attack might be planned. After the Uri attack, we have been briefing our officers about the possible ways in which terrorists can strike and what should their response be in case an emergency situation arises," said the officer.