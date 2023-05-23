Search icon
UP: Woman, 14-year-old daughter allegedly gang-raped after robbery

UP: The police said an accused had an argument with the complainant a few days ago.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 23, 2023, 10:06 AM IST

The police said an accused had an argument with the complainant a few days ago. (File)

A man in Uttar Pradesh has claimed his wife and 14-year-old daughter were gang-raped by three men who decamped with cash and a mobile phone. The alleged incident took place in Saifni. A gang-rape case has been registered and investigation launched.

The incident took place late on Sunday. The complainant first lodged a complaint saying his mobile phone and Rs 5,000 had been stolen. He returned and lodged a complaint of gang rape.

The police have sent the woman and her daughter for medical examination.

The man claimed three thieves broke into their house, tied them and took his mobile phone and cash. The same three people allegedly gangraped his wife and daughter.

The police said an accused had an argument with the complainant a few days ago. 

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said the incident sparked panic in the entire state.

"The heinous incident of robbery and gangrape of the wife and minor daughter of a local businessman at his house in Rampur in Uttar Pradesh has created panic in the entire state. Such crimes expose the hollowness of BJP's claims of law and order in Uttar Pradesh," he tweeted in Hindi. 

With inputs from PTI

