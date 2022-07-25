UP transfer controversy: ‘Yogi government trying to save big fish,’ alleges BSP chief Mayawati

BSP chief Mayawati (File photo)

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has made a big allegation on the Uttar Pradesh government, headed by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, saying that the administration is trying to save the “big fish” in the midst of the controversy surrounding the transfers in state's health and public works departments.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who also holds the portfolio of health, had on July 4 written to the additional chief secretary, medical and health, demanding an explanation over the "lapse" in not "fully implementing the transfer policy in postings in the current session".

Mayawati alleged that the people of Uttar Pradesh are being harassed and are suffering due to corruption at every level. The BSP chief made these allegations against the Yogi government during a meeting of the BSP office-bearers from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala on Sunday, as per PTI reports.

"They are now witnessing how the game of corruption is being played in transfer-posting, which has become an industry. The state government has been compelled to unmask it but efforts are on to save some 'big fish' of this game," she alleged.

The transfer controversy was sparked when Pathak's letter surfaced on social media, after which UP CM Yogi Adityanath formed a committee led by the chief secretary to probe the transfers in the health department.

A few days ago, Adityanath had ordered the suspension of five Public Works Department (PWD) officials, soon after the removal of its minister Jitin Prasada's officer on special duty, following allegations of irregularities and non-compliance to the transfer policy.

Many officers were suspended from the Uttar Pradesh administration in the midst of the transfer controversy, with an inquiry ordered against the officials.

Those suspended include Manoj Kumar Gupta, Engineer-in-Chief (Development), and the head of the department. The other officials are Engineer-in-chief (Project and Planning) Rakesh Kumar Saxena, Senior Staff Officer Shailendra Kumar Yadav, Administrative Officer Pankaj Dixit, and Principal Assistant Sanjay Kumar Chaurasia.

(With PTI inputs)

