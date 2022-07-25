‘Hospital becoming resort for scam-tainted TMC leaders’: BJP’s dig at arrested Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee

West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee (File photo)

After the leaders from Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal found themselves in the middle of an ED investigation, the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) took a dig at one of the arrested ministers, who was taken to the hospital shortly after being taken into custody.

BJP on Sunday alleged that the Woodburn ward of state-run Seth Sukhlal Karnani Memorial (SSKM) Hospital in Kolkata has become a "resort" for scam-tainted Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders, taking a jibe at West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee.

While slamming the TMC government, West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said the practice of "tainted" ruling party leaders getting admitted to SSKM citing "uneasiness" must stop, as per PTI reports.

He said they should be treated at any medical establishment which is outside the control of the state government so that they can't influence hospital authorities in reporting their health condition in a way favourable to them.

Partha Chatterjee, who is a part of the West Bengal cabinet led by TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday in connection with its probe into the alleged school jobs scam. The minister was later taken to the SSKM hospital after complaining of “uneasiness”.

BJP leader Majumdar said, “These scam-tainted TMC leaders have developed a habit of enjoying state hospitality at SSKM citing uneasiness. There is every possibility of them influencing hospital authorities in reporting their health condition in a way favourable to them. This must stop. Partha Chatterjee should have been treated at a hospital which is not under the state government's control.”

The premises of a close aide of Partha Chatterjee were raided by the ED, and over Rs 20 crore were seized by the central organization. It has been alleged that Chatterjee was part of an SSC scam during his tenure as the West Bengal education minister.

(With PTI inputs)

