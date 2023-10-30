UP migrant worker shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama, area cordoned off

A labourer from Uttar Pradesh has been killed in the Tumchi Nowpora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama after terrorists opened fire, said the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

A labourer from Uttar Pradesh has been killed in the Tumchi Nowpora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama after terrorists opened fire, said the Jammu and Kashmir Police. This event happened one day after a terrorist strike in Srinagar's Eidgah area left a police inspector badly injured.

As per a police spokesman, the area has been cordoned off in order to nab the attackers.