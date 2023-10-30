Headlines

India's biggest flop made just Rs 12 crore on Rs 200 crore budget; much bigger disaster than Adipurush, Shamshera, Tejas

AFG vs SL, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy Cricket tips for Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Match 30

IND vs ENG highlights: India beats England by 100 runs, defending champions officially out of WC23

UP migrant worker shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama, area cordoned off

A labourer from Uttar Pradesh has been killed in the Tumchi Nowpora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama after terrorists opened fire, said the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 30, 2023, 01:37 PM IST

A migrant worker from Uttar Pradesh has been shot dead by terrorists in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday, police said.

“Terrorists fired upon one labourer identified as Mukesh of U.P in Tumchi Nowpora area of Pulwama, who later on succumbed to his injuries.  Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow,” said a police spokesman on Twitter.

A labourer from Uttar Pradesh has been killed in the Tumchi Nowpora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama after terrorists opened fire, said the Jammu and Kashmir Police. This event happened one day after a terrorist strike in Srinagar's Eidgah area left a police inspector badly injured.

As per a police spokesman, the area has been cordoned off in order to nab the attackers.

