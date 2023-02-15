Search icon
UP Metro plans metro lite in Varanasi, Ayodhya, Mathura, Bareilly; Lucknow, Kanpur metro likely to be extended

UP Metro: In Mathura, the Metro services will connect Vrindavan, Govardhan Parikrama Kshetra.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 15, 2023, 08:38 PM IST

UP News: The European Investment Bank has agreed to provide financial assistance to the Agra and Kanpur Metro projects (Representational photo: Pixabay)

Lucknow: To promote Uttar Pradesh's tourism sector, the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation is planning to introduce metro services in Ayodhya, Varanasi and Mathura. On the lines of Kochi, the Uttar Pradesh government is also planning to bring water metro service to Varanasi.

UPCMRC MD Sushil Kumar told Hindustan that only roads are not the solution to solve the footfall and traffic problems in these tourism centres. He gave the example of metro services in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Lucknow. He said India can make its identity in this regard globally.

He further said in the coming years, around 7 crore people will visit Ayodhya in 2024. He said UPMRC has prepared a presentation of constructing metro lines in religious tourism hotspots.

He said the metro lite service can cover places like Panch Kosi and Chaudah Kosi Parikrama roads. In Varanasi, the proposed service will connect all the ghats and important institutions like Banaras Hindu University.

He said in Mathura, the Metro services will connect Vrindavan, Govardhan Parikrama Kshetra.

It is also planning to construct the Lucknow east-west corridor. It is also planning to run metro trains in Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Bareilly and Meerut.

The European Investment Bank has agreed to provide financial assistance to the Agra and Kanpur Metro projects. For Kanpur, around Rs 5551 crore will be disbursed. For Agra, 450 million euros.

