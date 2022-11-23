Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

UP: HIV-positive woman left unattended by medical staff who 'refused' to touch her, loses child

After a delay of over six hours, a nurse took her to the labour room. The woman gave birth to a baby boy who died hours later.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 23, 2022, 10:50 AM IST

UP: HIV-positive woman left unattended by medical staff who 'refused' to touch her, loses child
File Photo

A shocking incident recently took place in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad where a 20-year-old HIV-positive woman who had gone into labour, was allegedly left unattended by the medical staff who "refused" to touch her.

The woman gave birth to a baby boy who died hours later. Firozabad Medical College principal Dr Sangeeta Aneja said, "A probe has been ordered on the basis of a complaint received from the woman's family."

The woman's father, who works in the bangle-making industry, said, "The private hospital was asking Rs 20,000 for normal delivery. After consulting the district field officer of the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO), I took my daughter to the medical where she lay on a stretcher and kept crying in pain for over six hours. Despite repeated requests, no doctor came to help her."

READ | What is Seng Kut Snem? Know all about cultural festival of Meghalaya's Khasi community

After a delay of over six hours, when the matter reached senior officials, a nurse took her to the labour room. She gave birth to a baby boy who was having breathing difficulties. The staff did not allow the family to see the child and took him to a special newborn care unit. The next morning, the child died.

NACO field officer Sarita Yadav said, "I had been keeping in constant touch with the HIV-positive woman. The family was unable to afford treatment at a private hospital so I called them to the medical college. But no doctor or hospital staffer came near her. For hours I requested medical assistance. The woman was in a lot of pain. I have apprised senior officials about the incident."

READ | New purported video shows Satyendar Jain having food in Tihar Jail cell

The woman has been living with her parents in Firozabad after she got separated from her husband a year after her wedding. She got the HIV infection soon after getting married, her family claimed.

(With IANS inputs)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn attend producer Anand Pandit's Diwali bash
Ayushman Bharat: OPD registration becomes super-fast in Delhi hospitals via QR code, how does it work
Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Symptoms of aggressive breast cancer
Bigg Boss 16: Meet Chhoti Sardaarni star Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia who's all set to enter Salman Khan's show
PHOTOS: Kangana Ranaut, Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Kriti Sanon attend Ekta Kapoor's Diwali party
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 522 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 23
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.