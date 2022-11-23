New purported video shows Satyendar Jain having food in Tihar Jail cell

Satyendar Jain eating food inside the prison cell (ANI)

New Delhi: A new video has emerged from Delhi's Tihar Jail showing minister Satyendra Jain eating food from multiple containers inside his cell. Jail sources told the news agency ANI that he has gained 8 kilograms since he was lodged in the jail, contradicting his lawyer's contention that he lost 28 kilograms.

The minister, lodged in jail in a money laundering case, is in the dock for allegedly availing VVIP treatment inside the prison, violating several rules. Earlier this week, another video showed Jain receiving full-body massages inside the Tihar Jail.

In the purported videos, Satyendar Jain can be seen getting back and foot massages as he read documents. He also appeared to be talking to visitors while lying on a bed. In the backdrop, mineral water bottles could be seen.

Under attack from the opposition BJP, Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia claimed the minister had been taking physiotherapy sessions to relieve the pain he was having due to an old injury. He also said that the BJP was mocking the minister's injury.