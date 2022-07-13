UP: 24 children fall ill after eating midday meal, lizard found in food they consumed

File Photo | Representational

24 children fell ill in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district on Wednesday after having their midday meal at school. The incident occurred at a school in the Bibipur village in the district.

In initial investigation into the matter, the Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) from the Department of Education found a lizard in the food that was served to the schoolchildren.

Authorities have ordered an enquiry into the matter. Strict action will be taken against those found responsible for the negligence, assured BSA Shubhum Shukla.

The Bibipur village where the children fell ill has been adopted by UP minister Kapil Dev Aggarwal. The minister also visited the district hospital to get an update on the health of the children who fell ill.

Meanwhile, the parents of the children also reached the hospital. They have demanded that strict action be taken against the headmaster of the school, one Ashok Kumar, shiksha mitra called Ranbir and two cooks called Babita and Sukho, who are being blamed for the negligence.

(With inputs from PTI)