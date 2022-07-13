Uttar Pradesh: 82-year-old woman mauled by pet Pit Bull dog in Lucknow

Image for representation

A dog mauled an 82-year-old lady to death at her home in the Qaiserbagh neighbourhood of the Lucknow city on Wednesday, police said. Pet Pit Bull assaulted retired teacher Sushila Tripathi Tuesday morning on her home roof, according to authorities.

Police said the domestic helper saw her lying in a pool of blood and notified her son. The lady was taken to a local hospital, where doctors declared her dead, and her corpse was submitted for postmortem inspection, they added.

The woman lived with her younger son. The Pit Bull that attacked her was one of two pets owned by the household.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Qaiserbagh, Yogesh Kumar said, "One Sushila Tripathi, 82, of Bengali Tola locality was attacked by her pet dog. Her body was recovered and sent for post mortem examination. We are coordinating with the officials of Lucknow Municipal Corporation regarding the incident."

On Wednesday morning, a crew from the municipal corporation tried to enter Tripathi's home but were turned away since it was closed.

Dr Abhinav Verma, a Veterinary Officer at LMC, said "Our team went to the house to check if the family had a license to keep Pit Bull dog as a pet. But because the house was locked it could not be ascertained."

The authorities also said that they do not know the dog's whereabouts and are attempting to contact his son about this.

Untrained individuals cannot keep a Pit Bull as a house pet because of its size. The UK's Dangerous Canines Act, 1991, created to protect the public, lists it as one of the dogs "raised for combat."

(With inputs from PTI)