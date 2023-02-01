Search icon
Union Budget 2023: What is Amrit Kaal, which was mentioned repeatedly by Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was quoted as saying, "This is the first budget in Amrit Kaal, this budget hopes to build on the foundation laid in the previous budget and the blueprint laid for India@100."

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 01, 2023, 11:23 AM IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is currently presenting the budget for the fiscal year 2023–24. During her speech, she mentioned 'Amrit Kaal' several times. Sitharaman was quoted as saying, "This is the first budget in Amrit Kaal, this budget hopes to build on the foundation laid in the previous budget and the blueprint laid for India@100, we envision a prosperous and inclusive India in which the fruits of development reach all." 

What is 'Amrit Kaal', repeatedly mentioned by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman? 

The term 'Amrit Kaal' was first used by Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi in 2021 during the 75th Independence Day celebrations. PM Modi used the term while unveiling a new roadmap for India for the next 25 years. At the time, PM Modi had said that purpose of Amrit Kaal was to make the lives of citizens of India better and lessen the divide in development between villages and cities. It also aimed at reducing the government's interference in people's lives and welcoming the latest technology.

READ | Indian Union Budget 2023-24 LIVE Updates: Cabinet approves budget, FM Sitharaman to table soon

PM Modi said, "While India has made rapid strides, there should be a 'saturation' of development and 100 percent accomplishments with every village having roads, every family having a bank account, every eligible person having health insurance, card, and gas connection." 

From where does the term 'Amrit Kaal' originate from? 

'Amrit Kaal' originates from Vedic astrology and is known as the critical time when the gates of greater pleasure open for the inhuman, angels, and human beings. To start any new work, Amrit Kaal is considered the most auspicious time.

 

