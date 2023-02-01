LIVE Updates | Union Budget 2023-24 in India: The Budget is anticipated to include announcements of relief for the middle class and various economic sectors.

Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Finance Minister, finished speaking about the first budget of the Amrit Kaal in front of Parliament. In her 1 hour 25 minute speech, Sitharaman presented that the new tax regime be created the default tax regime and confirmed an increase in the tax exemption threshold from 5 to 7 lakh rupees.

To Rs 1.97 lakh, the per capita income has gone up. During the same period, India's economy increased from 10th to 5th largest in the world, according to Sitharaman's speech during the Union Budget.

The India Budget 2023 is being released as the world's major advanced economies struggle with a slowdown and may even be headed for a recession. In light of this, the Economic Survey continues to forecast that India's GDP will grow by 6–6.8%, maintaining its position as the world's fastest-growing economy. The Survey's conclusion that India has fully recovered from the stress of the Covid-19 pandemic is encouraging news for prospects for GDP growth.

For the first time ever, Indian Railways has acquired a capital outlay of Rs. 2.40 lakh crore. According to Sitharaman, this is the railways' highest capital expenditure.

