BUSINESS
LIVE Updates | Union Budget 2023-24 in India: The Budget is anticipated to include announcements of relief for the middle class and various economic sectors.
Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Finance Minister, finished speaking about the first budget of the Amrit Kaal in front of Parliament. In her 1 hour 25 minute speech, Sitharaman presented that the new tax regime be created the default tax regime and confirmed an increase in the tax exemption threshold from 5 to 7 lakh rupees.
To Rs 1.97 lakh, the per capita income has gone up. During the same period, India's economy increased from 10th to 5th largest in the world, according to Sitharaman's speech during the Union Budget.
The India Budget 2023 is being released as the world's major advanced economies struggle with a slowdown and may even be headed for a recession. In light of this, the Economic Survey continues to forecast that India's GDP will grow by 6–6.8%, maintaining its position as the world's fastest-growing economy. The Survey's conclusion that India has fully recovered from the stress of the Covid-19 pandemic is encouraging news for prospects for GDP growth.
For the first time ever, Indian Railways has acquired a capital outlay of Rs. 2.40 lakh crore. According to Sitharaman, this is the railways' highest capital expenditure.
Check all the latest update on Union Budget 2023-24 in India here:
'The new taxation regime has now got greater incentives, and attractions so that people can unhesitatingly move from the old to the new. We are not compelling anyone. But the new one is now attractive as it gives greater rebates': Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
'The budget was presented by the Modi govt keeping in view the upcoming Assembly polls in 3-4 states. There's nothing in the budget for poor people and to control inflation. No steps for jobs, to fill govt vacancies & MNREGA:' Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge
The budget was presented by the Modi govt keeping in view the upcoming Assembly polls in 3-4 states. There's nothing in the budget for poor people & to control inflation. No steps for jobs, to fill govt vacancies & MNREGA: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on UnionBudget2023
According to General Secretary of Congress KC Venugopal, unemployment and price rise are the country's real concerns are not addressed in this budget. KC said, "It only had fancy announcements that were made earlier too but what about implementation? Only insurance companies were benefited from PM Kisan Yojana not farmers," ANI reported.
This Budget is the same that had been coming in for last 8-9 yrs. Taxes increased, money not being spent on welfare schemes & subsidies. Tax being collected for some crony capitalists & big businessmen. Public should benefit from taxes but it's breaking their back: Mehbooba Mufti
It's a #Budget presented keeping the elections in mind, while some relaxations given to the middle class. Govt hasn't said anything about MSP for farmers, employment & youth. Railways also ignored in this budget. It has been a disappointing budget:Dimple Yadav, Samajwadi Party MP
According to PM Modi, this budget will realise the goals of the aspirational society, including those of the poor, middle class, and farmers. PM Modi said, "First budget of Amrit Kaal will build a strong foundation for building a developed India."
First budget of Amrit Kaal will build a strong foundation for building a developed India. This budget will fulfil dreams of aspirational society including poor people, middle-class people, farmers: PM Narendra Modi on #UnionBudget2023
(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/AkrIl5pr1h
#Budget2023 is a pro-corporate budget. All interests of Adani are fulfilled in this budget, but the common man has been ignored. This budget is for Adani, Ambani, Gujarat: K Suresh, Congress
There is nothing in #Budget2023. It is like 'Sapno Ka Saudagar' - nothing comes true when you wake up after a dream. Also, nothing was mentioned about how to control inflation and unemployment: Rajiv Ranjan, JD(U) MP
No solution to price-rise, inflation, unemployment. Poor got just words & rhetoric. Budget benefits only the big industrialists. Tax rebate up to Rs 7 Lakhs is insignificant considering the inflation & price-rise, it's like drop in ocean for middle class: Gaurav Gogoi, Cong MP
It was a revolutionary budget that will give relief to every section of society. New income-tax rates give relief to individuals. The outlay for PM Awaas Yojana has been enhanced by 66% in this budget, I welcome this: Haryana CM ML Khattar#UnionBudget2023
I'd like to extend gratitude to PM Modi. I won't look at the Budget minutely. Going by today's pronouncements, I believe that in the budget, respect for women increased. I also welcome the announcement of National Digital Library for children & adolescents: Union Min Smriti Irani
Karti Chidambaram, Congress MP, noted any tax reductions are appreciated because the best way to stimulate the economy is to put more money in people's pockets.
I am a believer in a low tax regime. So, any tax cuts are welcome because giving more money into the hands of the people is the best way to boost the economy: Karti Chidambaram, Congress MP
Reacting to this year's budget in a series of tweets, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated the union budget for 2023 is focused on growth and welfare, with a priority to provide support to farmers, women, marginalised sections and the middle class.
The Union Budget for 2023-24 presented by FM Smt. @nsitharaman under the guidance of PM Shri @narendramodi is focused on growth and welfare, with a priority to provide support to farmers, women, marginalised sections and the middle class.#VanchitonKoVariyata— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) February 1, 2023
By creating jobs through investments in infrastructure projects paired with increased spending on agriculture, housing, healthcare and manufacturing sectors will help create more opportunities for everyone and help in driving economic growth further ahead!— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) February 1, 2023
Singh added that the country is anticipated to experience positive changes as a result of the Union Budget 2023–24 that will help us get closer to achieving our goal of becoming one of the "Top Three" in the next few years.
The Union Budget 2023-24 is expected to bring about positive changes in the country that will lead us towards achieving our goal of becoming a $5 trillion economy and 'Top Three' economies within few years.— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) February 1, 2023
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said, "There are some good things in Union Budget 2023 but there was no mention of MNREGA, poor rural labour, employment & inflation. Some fundamental questions remained to be answered."
BJP MP thanked FM Sitharaman and PM Modi for the announcement of the more than Rs 5,000 cr irrigation project for the Upper Bhadra region of Karnataka. Tejashvi Surya said, "This project will be a game changer for the state."
The domestic equity market welcomed the pro-growth Budget with the Sensex rising more than 1,200 points after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman lowered income tax burden and increased government capex outlay by 33% to Rs 10 lakh crore for FY24 on Wednesday.
Reacting to the Union Budget 2023, AAP's Sanjay Singh wrote in his latest tweet.
न किसान न जवान न नौजवान।— Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) February 1, 2023
बजट में किसी के लिये नही कोई प्रावधान।
अमृत काल में अमृत के लिये तरस रहा है “आम
इंसान”
पूँजीपतियों की लूट हुई आसान।
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "New India rising under the leadership of PM Modi. My best wishes to PM & FM for presentation of #UnionBudget2023. Under PM's leadership, a prosperous, powerful India is being built and our resolution is the welfare of poor. Budget will take India ahead in this direction."
According to FM Sitharaman, the new tax system extends the income tax rebate to income up to Rs 7 lakhs. According to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the new tax rates are 0 to 3 lakhs rupees (nil), 3 to 6 lakhs rupees (5%), 6 to 9 lakhs rupees (10%), 9 to 12 lakhs rupees (15%), 12 to 15 lakhs rupees (20%), and more than 15 lakhs rupees (30%).
Nirmala Sitharaman, the Union Finance Minister, stated that the government had proposed a capital outlay of about Rs 2.40 lakh crore for the railways. According to Sitharaman, this current budget outlay for the railways is the highest amount ever and is nine times higher than it was in 2013.
According to FM Nirmala, the government will introduce the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 4.0. The establishment of 30 Skill India International Centers in various States will prepare young people for opportunities abroad.
According to Sitharaman, the Indian economy has grown from being the tenth to the fifth largest in the world in the past nine years, India made significant progress toward many SDGs, the economy has become much more formalised, and effective scheme implementation has resulted in inclusive development.
According to Sitharaman, the G20 Presidency presents a special chance for us to strengthen our position in the global economic order. We are directing an ambitious people-centric agenda to address global challenges and promote sustainable economic development.
Sitharaman claims that in just five years, the per capita income has more than doubled. This is the first budget in Amrit Kaal, and it seeks to build on the framework established in the previous budget and the plan for India@100. According to Sitharaman, we envision a prosperous and inclusive India in which the fruits of development reach all.
According to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Indian Union Budget for 2023 will be the 'best budget.'. Joshi stated that the budget will be pro-poor and pro-middle class. Budget 2023 likely to bring good news for medical aspirants? Read more
Equity benchmarks increased in today's early trading hours in anticipation of the Budget 2023 announcement. A 516.97 point increase brought the BSE Sensex to 60,066.87. To reach 17,815.30, the NSE Nifty increased by 153.15 points. In the early part of the session, shares of ICICI Bank, Tech Mahindra, Asian Paints, Tata Steel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Titan, and NTPC were trading in the green. Here's ChatGPT's 10-point answer to 'Ideal Budget for India'. Read more
PM Modi's Union Cabinet meeting gets underway in Parliament. FM Sitharaman will present the Budget 2023 to Parliament following Cabinet approval. Jewellery, high end electronic items may get costlier, check 2022 list
Prior to delivering the Union Budget 2023–24 on Wednesday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made a call to President Droupadi Murmu. The Finance Minister met the President at the Rashtrapati Bhawan as is customary before going to Parliament.
Pankaj Chaudhary, Minister of State for Finance, stated that the Union Budget 2023–24 will take into account the demands of every segment of society and will be based on everyone's expectations before it is presented to the Parliament on Wednesday. Today at 11 a.m., Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget 2023 to the Lok Sabha. FM Nirmala Sitharaman to announce some modifications to the personal income tax regime? Read more
Bhupesh Baghel, the chief minister of Chattisgarh, said on Wednesday that residents in the areas of Jagadalpur and Surguja have requested new trains ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget for the coming fiscal year 2023–24. Also demanded by CM Baghel was the earliest possible release of the state's GST and central excise dues, ANI reported. Read more
Nirmala Sitharaman, the finance minister, arrives at Rashtrapati Bhavan to meet with President Murmu. FM will then present the Union Budget for 2023–24 after attending the Union Cabinet meeting.
#WATCH | Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman all set to present the #UnionBudget2023 at 11am today. This is the BJP government's last full Budget before the 2024 general elections.
This is the BJP government's last full Budget before the 2024 general elections. pic.twitter.com/8CFywfihvq
Union Finance Minister has arrived at the Ministry of Finance in New Delhi.
Delhi | Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at the Ministry of Finance, ahead of the Budget presentation
In addition to the reduction in the price of commodities globally, the government and Reserve Bank of India's actions, according to the Economic Survey for 2022–2023, have been able to lower retail inflation below the upper tolerance band of 6%. India's retail inflation managed to return to the RBI's safe zone in November 2022 after three consecutive quarters of exceeding the central bank's six percent target.
On Wednesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will begin a 12-day nationwide campaign to engage the populace and explain the advantages of the upcoming Union budget 2023–24. According to a party source, "BJP will run a nationwide campaign to spread awareness of the measures that will be announced in the Union budget 2023–24 on Wednesday and hold 'Countrywide Discussion on the Budget' from February 1–February 12," ANI reported.
The Economic Survey 2022-23 predicts that during the following fiscal year 2023–2024, India's real GDP will grow by 6–6.8%. According to a base case scenario, the country's economy is projected to grow by 6.5 percent in 2023–24, down from 8.7 percent in 2021–22 and 7 percent in the most recent fiscal year, 2022–23.
Budget is likely to prioritise expanding the number of medical colleges and PMJAY coverage. According to sources cited by news agency PTI, the focus of the upcoming Union Budget 2023–24 is anticipated to be on expanding the number of nursing and medical schools, adding the HPV vaccine to the National Immunization Program, and improving the coverage of the Pradhanmantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY).
The announcements regarding the income tax rates and slabs are anticipated to be made during the presentation of the Union Budget 2023–24 on Wednesday, February 1. In addition to higher deduction limits, analysts currently anticipate an increase in the income tax exemption limit.
On February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2022–23, the last detailed budget before the nation holds general elections in 2024. The fifth budget speech given by Sitharaman will be closely watched as people and various sectors hope for supportive policies. These estimates for the budget come from various industries.
India's annual budget will be presented later on today, and new initiatives for the nation's overall growth are expected. The general public and various economic sectors will eagerly await FM Nirmala Sitharaman's speech on the budget for 2023 to see if their wish lists are mentioned.
