Tremors felt in 2 Karnataka districts as southern state continues to witness heavy rains

An earthquake of 4.4 magnitude on the Richter scale struck Vijayapura district on Saturday morning, Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) said.

The earthquake occurred at 06:22:14 AM, epicentred at "2.3 km NW of Kannur GP, Vijayapura Taluk, Vijayapura district (Bordering Vijayapura and Maharashtra region)", it said in a statement.

KSNDMC Director Manoj Rajan said, as per the Seismic Intensity map of the said earthquake from the epicentre, the intensity observed is moderate and the tremor might be felt up to a radial distance of 30-40 km from the epicentre.

"This type of earthquake would not create any harm to the local community as it is moderate, though there might be local vibrations felt. The epicenter falls in Seismic Zone III and the region is void of any structural discontinuities as per the tectonic map," he said, adding that the community need not panic as the intensity observed is moderate.

Meanwhile, heavy rain continued to batter Karnataka on Saturday throwing life out of gear. Along with coastal and hilly districts, north Karnataka districts are also bearing the brunt of rain fury.

North Karnataka districts are facing the threat of floods. Capital Bengaluru woke up to a pleasant morning with a cold breeze and drizzles. Yellow Red alert has been issued for Saturday and Sunday in Kalaburagi district. Kalaburagi, a place known for soaring temperatures, has turned into a hill station. The District Commissioner of Kalaburagi has declared a holiday for schools and colleges on Saturday. A yellow alert has also been issued for Belagavi and Bidar districts.

Rainfall in the Western Ghats has raised the water levels by 3 feet of the river Kali in Uttara Kannada district. The people of Dandeli town are worried as the water has started inundating residential areas in the outskirts already.

Holiday has been declared in Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, and Udupi districts for schools and colleges. An orange alert has been issued in Chikkamaglur, Shivamogga, Kodagu, and Hassan districts.