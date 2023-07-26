Headlines

This billionaire's father-in-law is Kargil War hero who lost fingers in combat, now runs small grocery store

On Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023, here is the story of war hero Shivaji Patil, who is the father-in-law of Zerodha founder and billionaire Nithin Kamath.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 11:13 AM IST

Zerodha founder Nithin Kamath is one of the wealthiest entrepreneurs of India and has assets worth billions to his name. Kamath and his wife Seema Patil have built a business empire over the years, but did you know that his father-in-law is a Kargil War hero, who continues to work till date?

On Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023, here is a look at the story of Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath’s father-in-law Shivaji Patil and his heroic story as a Kargil War hero. Shivaji Patil was an officer of the Indian Army, and was posted in Jammu and Kashmir during the India-Pakistan was 1999.

Army officer Shivaji Patil, who was a Sepoy, was posted in Kargil when the conflict broke out and played an active role in the combat zone. However, the retired army man lost his fingers due to frostbite and took voluntary retirement at the post of Havaldar.

Despite being disabled after his service for the country, Shivaji Patil did not give up his home and didn’t let this disability define him. Nithin Kamath’s father-in-law now runs a small grocery store in Karnataka and continues to go to his shop every day despite being a 70-year-old war vet.

 

 

Sharing his story on social media, Kamath wrote, “He is 70 years old but goes to the local market regularly on his decades-old scooter for the specially-abled to buy groceries for the shop. His only help is my mother-in-law, who helps him run the shop and manages the house.”

“He refuses to stop working, even with the success Seema and I have had. When I ask him about margins for various products in the shop, there is still a twinkle in his eye. He speaks about a 25% margin on chikkis, buying a box at Rs 200 & selling them individually for Rs 250,” the billionaire added.

Nithin Kamath and his wife Seema Patil have both become billionaires over the last few years, with the entire family now having a net worth of over Rs 28,000 crore, with a take-home salary of over Rs 4 crore per month, according to GQ.

