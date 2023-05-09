Headlines

Meet Shivaji Patil, Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath’s father, Kargil War hero, now runs a grocery store

Nithin Kamath, the CEO of Zerodha, recently shared a picture and some lessons from his father-in-law who runs a grocery store.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 09, 2023, 10:45 AM IST

Nithin Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha, shared a life lesson he learned from his father-in-law Shivaji Patil (70), a grocery store owner, on Instagram on Monday. Mr Kamath revealed in a lengthy Instagram post that Mr Patil voluntarily left the Indian Army as a Havaldar in order to open his own grocery store in Belgaum, Karnataka.

 

Mr Kamath wrote, "He was in the Indian Army & voluntarily retired as a Havaldar after losing his fingers to frostbite during the Kargil War. He started a grocery shop in Belgaum after.

Patil is the epitome of the trait of contentment, according to Kamath, who noted in his piece that contentment is the key to obtaining true freedom.

“He is 70 years old but goes to the local market regularly on his decades-old scooter for the specially-abled to buy groceries for the shop. His only help is my mother-in-law, who helps him run the shop and manages the house.”

He revealed that despite Mr Kamath and his wife's achievements, his father-in-law continued to work. 

"When I ask him about margins for various products in the shop, there is still a twinkle in his eye. He speaks about a 25 per cent margin on chikkis, buying a box at ₹ 200 and selling them individually for ₹ 250."

He even suggested Nithin take a government job when he asked him about marrying his daughter as he was facing financial problems. 

“I have been geeking out about increasing healthspan or how to live a good life until the end. I have no doubt that the answer is to be content and never stop being active mentally and physically. Money can't buy this, and he is the best example," he added. 

