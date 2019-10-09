There will be Shiv Sena Chief Minister in Maharashtra in times to come: Sanjay Raut

Headlines

Bihar cast census: SP, BSP, Congress, Apna Dal demand for similar exercise in Uttar Pradesh

Dutch researcher, who predicted Turkey-Syria quake, clarifies after predicting strong earthquake in Pakistan

Who is Asha Mukul Agrawal, woman who bought Rs 263 crore flats in Mumbai?

12th Fail trailer: Vikrant Massey's struggles of becoming IPS officer move fans, netizens call it 'a must-watch film'

India vs Netherlands World Cup 2023 warm-up match abandoned due to rain

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bihar cast census: SP, BSP, Congress, Apna Dal demand for similar exercise in Uttar Pradesh

Dutch researcher, who predicted Turkey-Syria quake, clarifies after predicting strong earthquake in Pakistan

Powerful 6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Delhi-NCR, epicentre in Nepal

Top-5: Most ODI WC runs by an active wicket- keeper batter

9 Bollywood actors who don't drink alcohol

Best Durga Puja pandals in Delhi

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Powerful 6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Delhi-NCR, epicentre in Nepal

Rajasthan: PM Modi Attacks Ashok Gehlot's Rajasthan Government In Chittorgarh Rally

EP 5: Ben Stokes | Players to watch out for in the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 | World Cup 2023

12th Fail trailer: Vikrant Massey's struggles of becoming IPS officer move fans, netizens call it 'a must-watch film'

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Anurag Kashyap talks about debate on burqa and hijab, says he has 'no right' to discuss any religion other than his own

HomeIndia

India

There will be Shiv Sena Chief Minister in Maharashtra in times to come: Sanjay Raut

"There will be a Shiv Sena Chief Minister in the state in the times to come. Today, Shiv Sena looks a little calm but do not go by that," said Sanjay Raut while addressing the gathering at the rally.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 09, 2019, 07:30 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

There will be a Shiv Sena Chief Minister in the state in the times to come, stated Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut while addressing party's Dussehra rally in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

"There will be a Shiv Sena Chief Minister in the state in the times to come. Today, Shiv Sena looks a little calm but do not go by that. Since we are in the alliance we ought to speak carefully on some issues," said Raut while addressing the gathering at the rally.

Addressing a mammoth gathering at the parties traditional Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park here, Raut stated that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will be seen sitting next to party chief Uddhav Thackeray in the next Dussehra rally.

"We are not just planning to win the assembly elections; we want to hoist our flag on the ministry. Back then nobody dared to raise voice against demonetization but party chief Uddhav Thackeray was the only person who stated that the economy was affected due to demonetization. It was Bal Thackeray's dream to revoke Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and that's why we came into an alliance with BJP," he added.

Raut further asserted that Shiv Sena's name would be written on the first brick that would be used in the construction of Ram Mandir.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Indian billionaire Harpal Randhawa, son killed in Zimbabwe plane crash

Explainer: Why does Delhi NCR frequently experience earthquakes, what causes seismic activity in region?

Ghost trailer: Shiva Rajkumar takes prison hostage in action-packed thriller; film to clash with Leo, Bhagavanth Kesari

The Vaccine War box office collection day 4: Vivek Agnihotri's film shows 28.5% growth, collects Rs 2.25 crore

Visa to invest $100 million in generative AI companies

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE