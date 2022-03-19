The Kashmir Files row: 'Kashmiris need to be heard helped and healed,' says Shashi Tharoor

While 'The Kashmir Files' breaks all records at the box office, the debate over the issue still continues in the country as the Centre seems to support the film and the opposition claims that the film is not factually accurate.

On Saturday, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor tweeted a Facebook post on his Twitter account stating that even though he agrees with the point expressed in the post, it does not help the Pandits either. In his tweet, he wrote, "Hatred divides and kills. Kashmiris need justice. All need to be heard helped and healed."

This post largely has it right: Kashmiri Pandits suffered terribly. We must stand up for their rights. But demonising Kashmiri Muslims doesn't help the Pandits either. Hatred divides & kills. Kashmiris need justice. All need to be heard, helped & healed.https://t.co/iui4BX7IcJ — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 19, 2022

Even though Tharoor belongs to the opposition, his view on the film and the subject has garnered praise from PM Modi, Union minister Amit Shah and other BJP leaders.

On the other hand, Congress leaders are criticising the film for allegedly showing false information. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted, "Some films inspire change. Kashmir Files incites hate. Truth can lead to justice, rehabilitation, reconciliation and peace. Propaganda twists facts, distorts history to whip up anger and promote violence. Statesmen heal wounds. Pracharaks exploit fear and prejudice to divide and rule."

The film has been declared tax free in BJP ruled states.