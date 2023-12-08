Telangana CM Revanth Reddy takes this big step right after taking oath, know what

The large structure, erected during the previous CM KCR's term, was seen as a hindrance to traffic. Revanth Reddy, who led the Congress to victory in Telangana, had pledged to take down these barricades once in power.

Telangana's new Chief Minister Revanth Reddy quickly fulfilled a promise he made during the electoon campaign. Right after taking charge, he ordered the removal of iron barricades in front of his official residence, Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad. This decision came after concerns were raised by civil society groups about traffic issues caused by the barricades on Begumpet main road.

Even before his oath-taking ceremony concluded, workers and bulldozers were busy removing the barricades. The large structure, erected during the previous CM KCR's term, was seen as a hindrance to traffic. Revanth Reddy, who led the Congress to victory in Telangana, had pledged to take down these barricades once in power.

The removal of these barriers is seen as the first step by Revanth Reddy and Congress leaders to create a more accessible government. The iron barricade, with a canopy, had encroached on part of Begumpet's busy road, causing inconvenience to commuters.

Additionally, after winning the Telangana Polls, Revanth Reddy announced the renaming of the CM's official residence, Pragati Bhavan, to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Praja Bhavan. This move reflects the desire to make government spaces more inclusive and responsive to the people.

In the Telangana Assembly election results, the Congress secured 64 seats, followed by the BRS with 39 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party won 8 seats, and AIMIM secured victories in seven constituencies. The removal of the barricades is seen as a positive step towards enhancing public access and safety.