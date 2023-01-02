Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

TDP holds Jagan Mohan Reddy govt responsible for stampede that left 3 dead

Another TDP leader Mannava Mohana Krishna announced a further relief of Rs three lakh each.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jan 02, 2023, 09:31 AM IST

TDP holds Jagan Mohan Reddy govt responsible for stampede that left 3 dead
Jagan Mohan Reddy (File)

Amaravati: The Telugu Desam Party held the Andhra Pradesh government responsible for the stampede incident in Guntur city on Sunday night that left three women dead and seven others injured, even as party president N Chandrababu Naidu expressed "profound shock and grief" over the tragedy.

Naidu announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs five lakh each to the kin of the deceased while the state government announced a relief of Rs two lakh each. TDP leader K Ravindra said he would pay another Rs two lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs one lakh each to the injured persons.

Another TDP leader Mannava Mohana Krishna announced a further relief of Rs three lakh each to the kin of those killed.

Three women were killed in the stampede at some of the stalls in a public ground in Guntur where a non-governmental organisation distributed "Sankranti Kanuka" (gift) to poor families.

The TDP president attended the event and the tragedy struck a few minutes after he left the venue.

TDP state president K Atchannaidu blamed the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government for the tragic incident as it failed to provide adequate security.

"Is it not the police's responsibility to ensure adequate security and proper crowd control measures where a former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition is attending an event? Looks like the Jagan regime is putting the people's lives at stake to carry out its blame game," Atchannaidu alleged in a statement.

He said reaction of some ministers and the vile campaign on social media by the YSR Congress soon after the tragic incident gave rise to suspicion over the ruling dispensation's evil designs.

Naidu, in a separate statement, said he was aghast over the stampede and death of poor people.

"It is most unfortunate. I attended the event to encourage a voluntary organisation in its endeavour to help the poor. I am deeply pained that it ended in a tragedy," the former Chief Minister said.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Step inside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's home Vastu with classy interiors, spacious living room and more
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: From Ronaldo to Messi, know star footballers who will likely play their last world cup
Adorn these Bollywood-inspired unconventional bridal looks on your big day
Who is Chahatt Khanna, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain star who is at loggerheads with Urfi Javed
Meet Moirangthem Loiya, the Manipur man who transformed barren land into forest
Speed Reads
More
First-image
HPBOSE Class 12 term 1 Result 2022 soon: See steps to check here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.