Tamil Nadu Rains: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in several parts, schools shut in nine districts

Even though the monsoon season is over for most parts of India, the southern state of Tamil Nadu does not seem to get respite anytime soon. The Meteorological department has predicted widespread rainfall across the state for the next couple of days.

IMD has predicted extremely heavy rainfall for some parts of Tamil Nadu and the adjoining Andhra Pradesh on November 10 and 11 due to the depression forming over the Bay of Bengal. The Tamil Nadu government has declared a holiday for schools and colleges in Chennai and eight other districts on November 10 and 11.

These districts include Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur and Mayiladuthurai. The IMD also warned fishermen to not venture into the seas ahead of the rains. There is also a possibility of landslides.

According to IMD, rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm is considered heavy and between 115.6 and 204.4 is considered very heavy. Anything above 204.4 mm is considered extremely heavy rainfall. Heavy rainfall has led to the death of five people in the state due to rain-related incidents and the destruction of as many as 538 huts and four houses.

With the onset of northeastern rains, the capital city Chennai received the heaviest rains in the past six years, recalling the 2015 floods. The heavy rainfall led to flooding in the central and northern parts of the city. However, Tuesday saw a decline in rainfall in Chennai and nearby districts like Chengelpet.