Tamil Nadu Rains: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in several parts, schools shut in nine districts

Headlines

Watch: Sara Ali Khan arrives at ex-beau Kartik Aaryan's residence for Ganpati darshan, video goes viral

DNA TV Show: How India-Canada relations soured over Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

Two MPs, including Asaduddin Owaisi, opposed Women's Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha, know who is second one

27 women MPs participated in Women's Reservation Bill debate in Lok Sabha, all supported

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: Groom's uncle Pawan Sachdeva reveals details about Raghav's outfit

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Sara Ali Khan arrives at ex-beau Kartik Aaryan's residence for Ganpati darshan, video goes viral

DNA TV Show: How India-Canada relations soured over Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

Two MPs, including Asaduddin Owaisi, opposed Women's Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha, know who is second one

7 Natural ingredients for Korean glass skin

Batters with most centuries in ODI World Cup history

7 Symptoms of liver problems

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

India's Mohammed Siraj becomes No. 1 ODI bowler after his spell of 6 for 21 in Asia Cup 2023 final

"Want to create new memories": Virat Kohli opens up ahead of ODI Men's cricket World Cup 2023

BTS’ Suga Bids Emotional Goodbye To Fans Before Joining Military, Jin And J-Hope Shower Love

Watch: Sara Ali Khan arrives at ex-beau Kartik Aaryan's residence for Ganpati darshan, video goes viral

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: Groom's uncle Pawan Sachdeva reveals details about Raghav's outfit

Captain America actor Chris Evans reveals he hasn't 'worked all year', hints at retirement: 'I feel very satisfied'

HomeIndia

India

Tamil Nadu Rains: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in several parts, schools shut in nine districts

The Tamil Nadu government has declared a holiday for schools and colleges in Chennai and eight other districts on November 10 and 11.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 10, 2021, 09:45 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Even though the monsoon season is over for most parts of India, the southern state of Tamil Nadu does not seem to get respite anytime soon. The Meteorological department has predicted widespread rainfall across the state for the next couple of days. 

IMD has predicted extremely heavy rainfall for some parts of Tamil Nadu and the adjoining Andhra Pradesh on November 10 and 11 due to the depression forming over the Bay of Bengal. The Tamil Nadu government has declared a holiday for schools and colleges in Chennai and eight other districts on November 10 and 11. 

These districts include Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur and Mayiladuthurai. The IMD also warned fishermen to not venture into the seas ahead of the rains. There is also a possibility of landslides.

According to IMD, rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm is considered heavy and between 115.6 and 204.4 is considered very heavy. Anything above 204.4 mm is considered extremely heavy rainfall. Heavy rainfall has led to the death of five people in the state due to rain-related incidents and the destruction of as many as 538 huts and four houses.

With the onset of northeastern rains, the capital city Chennai received the heaviest rains in the past six years, recalling the 2015 floods. The heavy rainfall led to flooding in the central and northern parts of the city. However, Tuesday saw a decline in rainfall in Chennai and nearby districts like Chengelpet.

 

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Indian Grand Prix: MotoGP set to begin at Buddh International Circuit; know schedule, time, date, other details

Mohammed Siraj ranked no.1 bowler, guess which Indian bowler fell down in ICC’s Top 10 ODI rankings?

ISRO solar mission: Aditya-L1 spacecraft leaves Earth’s orbit for 110-day journey to Lagrange Point L1

Jadavpur University students forced to strip down, rub their faces on wall: Committee

David Warner thrilled to be back in India as Australia players arrive ahead of 3-match ODI series and 2023 World Cup

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE