5 dead, over 530 houses damaged as heavy rains continue to lash Tamil Nadu

Unseasonal and intense monsoons continue to cause devastations across the country, claiming the state of Tamil Nadu as its most recent victim. As heavy rains continue to lash the state after two days, a total of 5 deaths have been reported till now.

The heavy rains in Tamil Nadu, especially in Chennai, were triggered a couple of days ago, and since then have caused a lot of damage to the states. As per ANI reports, 5 people have died due to rain-related incidents in the states, while 538 huts and 4 houses have been reported damaged.

KKSSR Ramachandran, Tamil Nadu Revenue and Disaster Management Minister, said that more damage in the state can be expected if the rains intensify. As per the weather forecast for the area, heavy rains are expected to continue in Chennai and nearby cities for the next four days.

5 deaths in Tamil Nadu due to rain. 538 huts damaged, 4 houses fully damaged. More damage expected if rain intensifies: KKSSR Ramachandran, Tamil Nadu Revenue and Disaster Management Minister pic.twitter.com/UHRKgCnCtE — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2021

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Puducherry for the next four days, stating that the rains are set to continue. The IMD has also warned local authorities of localized floods and asked them to make necessary preparations.

Visuals from the state show submerged cars, waterlogged streets, and flooded localities. Rescue operations are being conducted across the state, and food packets have been provided to those most affected by the heavy rains and thunderstorms.

In recent news, the Madras High Court has also criticized the Greater Chennai Corporation for its lack of preparedness amid the flood-like situation in the city. Questioning the local body, the high court wondered “what the authorities were doing post-2015 floods.”

IMD has stated that the heavy rains occurring in parts of Tamil Nadu are most likely due to a cyclonic circulation over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean extending up to 4.5 km above sea level.