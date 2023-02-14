Taj Mahal entry to be free on these days: Here's why

Taj Mahal free entry | Photo: PTI

The Taj Mahal is a popular tourist for the entire world as well as an ideal weekend trip destination for people living in Delhi-NCR. People can reach the Taj Mahal via various commutes i.e., trains, buses and even a road trip is worthwhile.

To enter the premises of the Taj Mahal, visitors have to book a ticket for Rs 50 per person for Indian visitors and foreigners have to pay Rs 1100 per person.

But there are few days in the year when people can enter the grand Taj Mahal for free. To mark the death anniversary of Mughal Emperor Shahjahan, who also built the monument (often referred to as a geometric wonder) for his late wife Mumtaz Mahal. This year, entry to the Taj Mahal will be free on February 17 to 19.

Chairman of the Urs committee Ibrahim Zaidi told India Today that like every year, Shah Jahan's Urs will be organized from February 17 to February 19 this year. Entry to the Taj Mahal will be free for pilgrims and tourists for these three days.

Read: Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Know toll tax rate, car speed limit, route and more

To mark the 368th death anniversary of Shah Jahan, the graves of Shahjahan and Mumtaz will be open for public viewing in the basement. Various rituals will be performed such as ‘chadar poshi’, ‘sandal’, ‘gusul’, ‘kul’ and others. Taj Mahal is ranked amongst one of the seven wonders of the world, an emblem of love.

Those who are a fan of architecture can visit the Taj Mahal during this time to witness the rare opening of Shahjahan and Mumtaz's tomb.