Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Know toll tax rate, car speed limit, route and more (Photo: PMO India)

Delhi-Mumbai expressway: If you are planning to travel via the newly-launched Delhi-Mumbai expressway, then you have to pay toll tax from Tuesday midnight (February 14), Hindustan Times reported.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 12 inaugurated the first stretch of the expressway, Sohna-Dausa, which will cover 160 km in Haryana and pass through Gurugram, Palwal and Nuh districts. The Delhi - Dausa - Lalsot section is expected to cut down the travel time between Delhi and Jaipur to three hours from the current five hours.

The toll price of the Delhi-Mumbai expressway has been fixed based on the distance. Reports suggest that one side trip in a car on the 246-kilometre corridor would cost around Rs 390.

Toll price at Delhi-Mumbai expressway

Till Khalilpur (Haryana), 20 km from the starting point, one has to pay a toll tax of Rs 90 while travelling in a light vehicle and Rs 145 for a light commercial vehicle.

Vehicles entering from Sohna (Haryana) will have to pay this toll on alighting at Khalilpur Loop located in the Western Peripheral.

Till Barkapara, one has to pay Rs 500 while travelling in a light vehicle and Rs 805 for light commercial vehicle. There will be toll gates at Samsabad, Shital, Pinan, Dungarpur.

The top speed limit on the expressway is 120 kilometres per hour. The 1386 km long Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will pass through six states including Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

READ | Noida news: Huge fine on vehicles plying without high-security registration plate from February 16, check details

Once fully operational, the travel time between India's capital and financial capital will be cut by 50 percent, from the current 24 hours to 12 hours.

The expressway will start from Sohna (Gurgaon) in Haryana and further pass through Jaipur and Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan. Then the route passes through Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh and Vadodara in Gujarat to end at Mumbai in Maharashtra.

The expressway will connect financial hubs like Jaipur, Ajmer, Kishangarh, Kota, Udaipur, Chittorgarh, Bhopal, Ujjain, Ahmedabad, Indore, Surat and Vadodara.