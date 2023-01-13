'Threatened to face same fate like Sushant Singh Rajput': Conman Sukesh writes another letter to Delhi's LG

In a new letter to Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, imprisoned con man Sukesh Chandrashekhar complains of "mental harassment and threats" coming from Arvind Kejriwal and Satyender Jain. According to the main accused in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case, the AAP leader was pressuring him to drop accusations filed against him and people connected to them.

In his letter to the LG, he wrote, "I have been severely threatened and harassed by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Satyender Jain, through the Jail Administration and their loyal jail staff. One month back when I was lodged in jail-14, Mandoli, Satyender Jain, deputed his confidant staff such as Rajender, Superintendent and Jay Singh Deputy Superintendent to threaten me and to again start extorting me but I was very firm that I would not succumb to their threats and pressure."

Chandrashekhar claimed that AAP's Jain had granted him "final opportunity" last week to accept their demands and give him all of the proof he had against them. He claimed that on December 31, he delivered the message via Superintendent Rajkumar of Jail 14.

He claimed that Jain had asked him to turn over all the chats, screenshots, and audio clips against them in return for giving up all statements made to the high-powered board and news outlets, in addition to a seat in the Karnataka assembly polls and sand mining deals in Punjab.

READ | Kanjhawala accident: Home Ministry orders suspension of 11 Delhi police personnel

"He (Jain) further warned that if I do not agree then, he will make sure I will be transferred from one jail to another in Mandoli and will be tortured and harassed in a way that I, myself would be driven to a stage of committing suicide or will face the same fate like Sushant Singh Rajput, and the case will be closed and further he gave me 48 hours’ time to decide, or else prepare to face the music," Sukesh wrote in his letter.

In his letter, the con man pleaded with the LG to transfer the inquiry into his case to a central body because, in his words, "Kejriwal and primarily Jain are panicking and would go to any extent, and their real colours have to be exposed in public," and the situation is growing severe.

Chandrashekhar has been charged with defrauding Aditi Singh, the wife of former Ranbaxy owner Shivinder Singh, while he was detained in a Delhi jail. Chandrashekhar is the main accused in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case. The money trail of the case's money collected is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

READ | IMD cold wave alert: Delhi temperature likely to touch zero, Gurugram -1 degree Celsius

(With inputs from ANI)