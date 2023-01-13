Kanjhawala accident: Home Ministry orders suspension of 11 Delhi police personnel

The horrific incident in Delhi's Kanjhawala shocked the country and raised concerns about police effectiveness. After reviewing a thorough Delhi Police report on the case of the 20-year-old woman who died after being pulled by a car in Kanjhawala, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday suspended 11 police officers situated in three PCR vans and at two police pickets, according to officials.

These police officers were present during the horrific incident in which the woman's body was moved over a distance of several kilometres by car after it collided with her two-wheeler. Additionally, the MHA has advised Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora to discipline these officers working in the three patrol vans and the two police pickets (PCR) of the Delhi Police.

Two sub-inspectors, four assistant sub-inspectors, four head constables, and one constable are among the 11 police officers who have been suspended. Six of the police officers who had been suspended were assigned to PCR duty.

According to the officials familiar with the investigation, the MHA has also recommended that the Delhi Police Commissioner issue a show cause notice against the managerial officers in light of the case's apparent lack of inquiry. The Ministry advised the Delhi Police to take all necessary measures to ensure that the offenders receive the appropriate punishment, including bringing a chargesheet against the offenders as soon as possible in court.

After receiving a thorough report from the Delhi Police regarding the incident that happened in New Year's early hours in the Kanjhawla neighbourhood of outer Delhi, the MHA made its decision.

MHA had asked Delhi Police to provide thorough report

Shalini Singh, the Special Commissioner of Police, was charged with compiling the report after conducting a thorough investigation after Union Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier instructed his ministry to request a comprehensive report from the Delhi Police regarding the incident.

Shah gave the MHA instructions, and the MHA sent the Delhi Police Commissioner a letter asking for a thorough report on the incident. The directive was given hours after Delhi Police detained five men in relation to the death of a 20-year-old woman.

(With inputs from ANI)