IMD cold wave alert: Delhi temperature likely to touch zero, Gurugram -1 degree Celsius

Following a brief respite from the intense cold waves in Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, and other northern parts of India, IMD has issued cold wave alert for several cities. Areas of western and northern India, including Delhi, are likely to experience extremely cold waves over the next 48 hours.

According to the weather agency, starting the following week, on January 15, the temperature is predicted to drop to -4 degrees Celsius along with dense fog and cold waves. While some areas of Rajasthan will likely experience temperatures dropping to zero degrees Celsius, these weather conditions will likely last until January 20.

Gurugram's temperature may reach -1 degree Celsius

According to meteorologist Navdeep Dahiya, the minimum temperature in some Central Delhi neighbourhoods, such as Safdarjung, can reach zero degrees. The minimum temperature in the suburbs of Delhi and Gurugram can reach -1 degree Celsius at the same time, Aaj Tak reported. The temperature in Delhi's major areas can range from 0 to 1 degree Celsius.

Chilly weather conditions in these states

The Meteorological Department warns that severe weather could affect Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Sikkim, Assam, West Bengal, Odisha, and Karnataka. In this, parts of western and northern India will experience the most extreme weather conditions.

Meanwhile, the mountains are covered in a thick layer of snow. The higher elevations of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand are covered in snow. Kedarnath-Badrinath in Uttarakhand has been blanketed with a frozen layer of snow on top. Lahaul, Rohtang, Narkanda, Dharamshala, and Manali in Himachal Pradesh also experience snowfall in addition to Manali and Auli. The only place in the state where it dropped below minus 7 degrees was Keylong.

