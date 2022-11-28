Shraddha Walkar murder case: Police probing drug angle after Aaftab’s alleged peddler arrested in Gujarat

Aaftab Poonawala and Shraddha Walkar (File photo)

The Shraddha Walkar murder case has more twists and turns with each passing day, as the prime accused of the murder – Aaftab Poonawala – remains in police custody. Now, the police are also probing a drug angle in the gruesome killing.

The Delhi Police has launched a probe regarding a likely drug angle in the killing of Shraddha Walkar, allegedly by Aaftab Poonawala. It has been alleged that Aaftab used to consume drugs, primarily marijuana, and was likely under the influence when he committed the murder.

Police have claimed that Aaftab was a drug addict and used to regularly consume marijuana. The alleged murderer is currently in jail and has been kept under 24/7 surveillance, his every move being tracked by the police and the CCTV camera.

In the latest development, the Gujarat police have arrested a man named Faizal Momin from Surat, who is allegedly the drug peddler of Aaftab Poonawala. It has been alleged that Aaftab used to buy drugs from Faizal, who fled after the murder case came into the public spotlight.

Faizal reportedly used to stay in the same locality as Aaftab when they were residing in Mumbai. The two are also said to have many common friends, and Gujarat police are expected to go through the call records of the peddler to detect a link between the two.

Meanwhile, many friends of Aaftab and Shraddha have told the police that the alleged killed used to consume drugs. The police are also trying to determine if Aaftab was under the influence of drugs when he reportedly killed Shraddha.

On another note, the narco analysis test of Aaftab Poonawala is set to take place on Monday, November 28, and a series of questions are on the cards, such as – what happened on May 18 and where was the murder weapon disposed of in Delhi NCR?

Shraddha Walkar was murdered on May 18 and her body was chopped into 35 pieces by Aaftab, which were then disposed of in the course of 18 days after the murder.

