Shraddha Walkar murder case: Tense under 24-hour CCTV watch, know how Aaftab spent his first night in jail

Aaftab Poonawala and Shraddha Walkar (File photo)

The Shraddha Walkar murder case is taking new twists and turns each day, with the prime suspect of the case – Aaftab Poonawala – sent to jail after his recent confession in Delhi court. Aaftab spent his first night in jail under constant surveillance and tension.

Aaftab Poonawala, who allegedly murdered his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, was placed in a jail cell that was under 24-hour constant surveillance of CCTV. He was placed in Jail Cell No. 4 along with other convicts present in the room.

While entering the cell, Aaftab seemed calm and collected. When other convicts tried to converse with him inside the jail cell, he only replied in English. Later, the warden told him not to talk to the other convicts, after which he appeared tense and strained.

He was made to consume the plain food given to all the convicts as per the jail manual. Later, he slept through the night with a blanket, seemingly without any stress. His cell was under the surveillance of officers and CCTV the entire night.

Aaftab Poonawala has been accused of strangling Shraddha Walkar to death and then chopping her body in 35 pieces in order to dispose of it. He allegedly took 2 am walks for 18 days to get rid of parts of Shraddha’s body, which were stored in his fridge.

Aaftab was made to appear in Saket court, where he confessed to the crime and said that he had murdered Shraddha in a fit of rage on May 18, when they were having a heated argument. Shraddha had reportedly been pressuring Aaftab to get married.

The prime accused also underwent three sessions of a polygraph lie detector test, which was conducted by the forensics department. During the test, he was asked several questions including how he murdered Shraddha and where he had disposed of the murder weapon.

Aaftab is set to remain in police custody for the time being, and a narco-analysis test is likely to be conducted on him to throw light on some more clues of the murder case.

