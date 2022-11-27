Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Shraddha Walkar murder case: Tense under 24-hour CCTV watch, know how Aaftab spent his first night in jail

Aaftab Poonawala spent his first night in jail surrounded by convicts and under constant 24-hour CCTV watch inside his cell.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 27, 2022, 10:01 AM IST

Shraddha Walkar murder case: Tense under 24-hour CCTV watch, know how Aaftab spent his first night in jail
Aaftab Poonawala and Shraddha Walkar (File photo)

The Shraddha Walkar murder case is taking new twists and turns each day, with the prime suspect of the case – Aaftab Poonawala – sent to jail after his recent confession in Delhi court. Aaftab spent his first night in jail under constant surveillance and tension.

Aaftab Poonawala, who allegedly murdered his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, was placed in a jail cell that was under 24-hour constant surveillance of CCTV. He was placed in Jail Cell No. 4 along with other convicts present in the room.

While entering the cell, Aaftab seemed calm and collected. When other convicts tried to converse with him inside the jail cell, he only replied in English. Later, the warden told him not to talk to the other convicts, after which he appeared tense and strained.

He was made to consume the plain food given to all the convicts as per the jail manual. Later, he slept through the night with a blanket, seemingly without any stress. His cell was under the surveillance of officers and CCTV the entire night.

Aaftab Poonawala has been accused of strangling Shraddha Walkar to death and then chopping her body in 35 pieces in order to dispose of it. He allegedly took 2 am walks for 18 days to get rid of parts of Shraddha’s body, which were stored in his fridge.

Aaftab was made to appear in Saket court, where he confessed to the crime and said that he had murdered Shraddha in a fit of rage on May 18, when they were having a heated argument. Shraddha had reportedly been pressuring Aaftab to get married.

The prime accused also underwent three sessions of a polygraph lie detector test, which was conducted by the forensics department. During the test, he was asked several questions including how he murdered Shraddha and where he had disposed of the murder weapon.

Aaftab is set to remain in police custody for the time being, and a narco-analysis test is likely to be conducted on him to throw light on some more clues of the murder case.

READ | Shraddha Walkar murder case: Police track down doctor who ‘dated’ Aaftab after live-in partner’s killing

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: Incessant rainfall brings Delhi to standstill with waterlogging at several places
Viral Photos of the Day: Ajay Devgn-Kajol give couple goals at Drishyam 2 premiere, Nora Fatehi looks hot in saree
Ducati Diavel V4 with new looks and engine revealed, to launch in India soon
OP Sharma passes away: Know everything about the popular magician
Toyota Innova Hycross makes India debut, bookings open ahead of launch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 526 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 27
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.