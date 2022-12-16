Search icon
Shraddha Walkar murder case: After DNA match of recovered bones, what’s next for Aaftab Poonawala?

The DNA of the bones recovered from the forest has now been matched with the DNA of Shraddha Walker’s father, in a major breakthrough.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 16, 2022, 06:34 AM IST

Shraddha Walker with Aaftab (Photo - Instagram)

A major breakthrough in the Shraddha Walkar murder case was made yesterday when the authorities revealed that the DNA from the bones recovered from the forest where her body was dumped made a complete match with the DNA of her father.

The bones of Shraddha Walkar were recovered from the Chhattarpur forest, after her alleged murderer, Aaftab Poonawala gave clues to the authorities about where he has dumped the body. The DNA match will finally be able to take the case forward.

While Aaftab Poonawala has already confessed to the crime multiple times, spilling all gory details on the brutal killing, this new evidence is considered to be a breakthrough in the Shraddha Walkar murder case as it could lead to the conviction of Poonawala on concrete evidence.

This comes just a few days after the polygraph test and narco analysis test of Aaftab Poonawala was conducted because he was believed to be misleading the police. Both the tests were deemed successful by the authorities, and he revealed many key details about the murder.

It is expected that the police and the forensic department submit a detailed report on the DNA match of Shraddha’s remains to the Delhi court in one week, after which the next date for the trial will be set by the Saket court bench.

Now, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has also approved the appointment of a public prosecutor in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, paving the way for this case to be solved soon and the fast conviction of alleged murderer Aaftab Poonawala.

Poonawala will be presented in front of the Saket court as soon as the period of his judicial custody is over. With the evidence piled up against him, along with his own confession, it is likely that the Saket court will award him a jail sentence soon.

Aaftab Poonawala has been accused of murdering Shraddha Walkar in May this year. Walkar and Poonawala were live-in partners and had gotten into a heated argument, after which Aaftab reportedly murdered Walkar in a fit of rage.

