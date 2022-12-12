Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Shraddha Walkar murder case: Why is Aaftab Poonawala’s family under lens? Know allegations against them

Aaftab Poonawala is the prime suspect in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, and his family is also under the scanner with allegations against them.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 12, 2022, 07:25 AM IST

Shraddha Walkar murder case: Why is Aaftab Poonawala’s family under lens? Know allegations against them
Shraddha Walker with Aaftab (Photo - Instagram)

There are new twists and turns in the Shraddha Walkar murder case each day, as her father Vikas Walkar has come forward and made new revelations about the abusive past of his daughter’s relationship with prime accused Aaftab Poonawala.

Now, Shraddha Walkar’s father has urged the Delhi Police to also investigate Aaftab’s family, alleging that they too were involved in the murder case in one way or the other. Vikas Walkas asked the police to summon Aaftab’s father for questioning.

In an interview with Times Now, Shraddha’s father Vikas also alleged that they had gone to Mumbai police when his daughter was getting abused by Aaftab, but they refused to help her and arrest Poonawala, not taking any action on the complaint.

Vikas Walkar told Times Now, “When I went to Vasai police station, they said that she is missing from Delhi, go and lodge a complaint there." He further said that when Shraddha lodged a complaint in Mumbai that Aaftab was beating her, the complaint was chucked and no investigation was carried out.

Launching a slew of allegations against Aaftab and his family, Vikas Walkar further said that the police should investigate him and his relatives as they allegedly had an inkling of what was going on, and may have had the knowledge regarding the murder.

Shraddha’s father revealed that he was unaware of the domestic violence faced by Shraddha but Aaftab’s father and his relatives knew about it. Earlier, he had also said that the accused family had insulted him and thrown him out of their house when he tried to intervene in the abusive relationship.

Shraddha’s friend has also said in a statement that Aaftab’s family had convinced the victim not to file a complaint against him despite being beaten up repeatedly, promising that Aaftab will move out of their home soon. Shortly after this incident, Shraddha Walkar was murdered.

Aaftab had allegedly strangled her to death and then chopped her body into 35 pieces, storing them in his fridge. He later disposed of the pieces one by one in a span of 18 days.

READ | PM Modi celebrates BJP's record victory in Gujarat with massive roadshow in Ahmedabad

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kylie Jenner shows off her curves in sexy bikini, photos go viral
Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor THESE top B-town celebs moms whose maternity style is on point
Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022: TWS earbuds from OnePlus, Oppo, Boat and others under Rs 2,500
XXX, Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul sets internet on fire with her sensational hot reels
Viral Photos of the Day: Ajay Devgn-Kajol give couple goals at Drishyam 2 premiere, Nora Fatehi looks hot in saree
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 541 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 12
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.