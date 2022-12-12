Shraddha Walkar murder case: Why is Aaftab Poonawala’s family under lens? Know allegations against them

Shraddha Walker with Aaftab (Photo - Instagram)

There are new twists and turns in the Shraddha Walkar murder case each day, as her father Vikas Walkar has come forward and made new revelations about the abusive past of his daughter’s relationship with prime accused Aaftab Poonawala.

Now, Shraddha Walkar’s father has urged the Delhi Police to also investigate Aaftab’s family, alleging that they too were involved in the murder case in one way or the other. Vikas Walkas asked the police to summon Aaftab’s father for questioning.

In an interview with Times Now, Shraddha’s father Vikas also alleged that they had gone to Mumbai police when his daughter was getting abused by Aaftab, but they refused to help her and arrest Poonawala, not taking any action on the complaint.

Vikas Walkar told Times Now, “When I went to Vasai police station, they said that she is missing from Delhi, go and lodge a complaint there." He further said that when Shraddha lodged a complaint in Mumbai that Aaftab was beating her, the complaint was chucked and no investigation was carried out.

Launching a slew of allegations against Aaftab and his family, Vikas Walkar further said that the police should investigate him and his relatives as they allegedly had an inkling of what was going on, and may have had the knowledge regarding the murder.

Shraddha’s father revealed that he was unaware of the domestic violence faced by Shraddha but Aaftab’s father and his relatives knew about it. Earlier, he had also said that the accused family had insulted him and thrown him out of their house when he tried to intervene in the abusive relationship.

Shraddha’s friend has also said in a statement that Aaftab’s family had convinced the victim not to file a complaint against him despite being beaten up repeatedly, promising that Aaftab will move out of their home soon. Shortly after this incident, Shraddha Walkar was murdered.

Aaftab had allegedly strangled her to death and then chopped her body into 35 pieces, storing them in his fridge. He later disposed of the pieces one by one in a span of 18 days.

READ | PM Modi celebrates BJP's record victory in Gujarat with massive roadshow in Ahmedabad