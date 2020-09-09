Sharad Pawar meets Uddhav Thackeray, expresses displeasure over BMC's demolition drive at Kangana Ranaut's office

High-voltage drama was witnessed in Mumbai on Wednesday when the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulldozers razed to the ground the `illegal structures` of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's office premises in the Pali Hill area while she was airborne from Chandigarh to Mumbai.

In view of the action taken by the BMC, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, who met with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at his residence, expressed his disapproval over the municipal corporation's move, demolishing parts of Kangana Ranaut office-cum-studio in Bandra.

It is to be noted, that the Maharashtra government is a coalition government formed with the alliance of Shiv Sena and NCP.

While both the leaders met at the chief minister's residence, they discussed Kangana's and other matters for about an hour. However, no official information has been revealed so far about the details of the discussion. But according to sources, the two discussed Kangana's issue and Maratha reservation.

Earlier, Sharad Pawar had issued a statement expressing displeasure over the demolition by the BMC in Kangana's office.

NCP President Sharad Pawar said though he would not comment on it (the office issue) without knowing the full matter, he pointed out that there are many illegal structures in Mumbai.

"But in the current situation, such actions raise doubts in people`s minds...By taking the action, she has got the opportunity to speak out. It needs to be checked why the action was taken by BMC now," Pawar said.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis termed BMC's act as "an act of cowardice and vendetta" by the Maharashtra government which has dented its image all over the country.

"Attacking people who speak against you with State support is something that has never before happened in the history of the state... Merely because someone spoke against the government, demolishing a structure -- even if it is illegal -- tantamounts to an act of cowardice and vendetta," said Fadnavis.

The BJP leader said if action had been taken against all others, then it would have been proper.

Wondering if "Kangana`s office was illegal or the BMC`s act of demolishing it", Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam warned, "Politics of vendetta has a very short lifespan... By running after one office, Shiv Sena`s `demolition` may start."

Meanwhile, Kangana has alleged that after her office, the BMC were now eyeing at destroying her flat.

However, in the matter of demolition of her Bandra office, moving swiftly, Kangana's lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui earlier approached the Bombay High Court where a division bench comprising Justice S. J. Kathawalla and Justice R. I. Chagla stayed the demolition and kept the matter for further hearing on Thursday.