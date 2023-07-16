Headlines

Senior BJP leader hints at alliance with JD(S) ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Senior BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday hinted at talks regarding the JD(S) joining the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 05:41 PM IST

Senior BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday hinted at talks regarding the JD(S) joining the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The former Chief Minister said the results of the discussion will determine the future political developments.

"That is for the discussion between our leadership and JD(S) President HD Deve Gowda," Mr Bommai said in response to a question on the possibility of JD(S) joining NDA. Speaking to reporters here, he said JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy has expressed certain feelings and the discussions will continue in that direction. "The future political developments will be based on the result of those discussions," he added.

Recently, there have been enough indications from leaders of BJP and JD(S) about both parties coming to an understanding ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. BJP veteran BS Yediyurappa had said his party and the JD(S) would fight the Congress government in the state together. Kumaraswamy on his part had said a decision on an electoral understanding for the Lok Sabha polls will be taken when the situation arises.

The BJP swept the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka by winning 25 of the total 28 seats in the state, while an independent backed by it won one seat. The Congress and JD(S) secured one seat each. Responding to a question on the appointment of Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, Bommai said, "Yes, the appointment has not happened... most probably it may happen after July 18." 

Congress says it will not support Centre's Delhi ordinance, AAP calls it positive development

Even two weeks after the legislature session began, the BJP, which is the principal opposition party in the state, is yet to appoint the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly. The party is facing criticism from various sections for the delay, including the ruling Congress in the state. To a question about reports that senior BJP leader and former Minister V Somanna will be joining Congress, he said, they are mere speculations.

Asked about the possibility of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi coming to state for the launch of "Gruha Lakshmi" scheme -- one of the poll guarantees of the government, which promises ₹ 2,000 every month to women head of the family, Mr Bommai said, "let her come, but the scheme has been goofed up, and that's the reason its rollout has been postponed time and again."

"There is no clarity in procedures even now. They say Aadhar card is needed, bank passbook is needed.. the government has no intention to completely implement the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, which is a huge burden. So by postponing the dates, their intention is to implement it to fewer beneficiaries for a short period of time. Women are expected to face a huge disillusionment on August 16 (during roll out)," he added. 

(With inputs from PTI)

