Congress says it will not support Centre's Delhi ordinance, AAP calls it positive development

Congress said it will oppose any such move by the Centre to intervene in states ruled by opposition parties through the governors.

PTI

Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 03:35 PM IST

The Congress on Sunday made it clear that it will not support the Centre's ordinance on the control of administrative services in Delhi and will oppose any such attempt of the central government to "sabotage federalism" in the country.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said the party's stand is clear as it will oppose any such move by the Centre to intervene in states ruled by opposition parties through the governors and has decided to oppose the Delhi ordinance in Parliament whenever a bill comes up.

"We are consistently opposing the attempts of the Union government to sabotage federalism. We are consistently opposing the attitude of the central government to run the opposition states through the governors. Our stand is very clear, we are not going to support the Delhi ordinance," he told PTI.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said the Congress' "unequivocal opposition" to the Delhi ordinance was "a positive development". AAP MP and national spokesperson Raghav Chadha tweeted, "Congress announces its unequivocal opposition to the Delhi Ordinance. This is a positive development." Venugopal said the Congress usually convenes its parliamentary strategy committee meeting just before a session to decide on important matters coming up in Parliament.

"Yesterday, we had a meeting and we already made the decision," he said, when asked whether the Congress will support or oppose the Delhi ordinance. "Not only the Delhi ordinance, any attempt to sabotage the federal system of the country and intervene in the state matters by using the Governor, we are not going to support. The same way, on the Delhi ordinance also, we are not going to support. It is very clear," he said.

With the Congress making its stand clear on the Delhi ordinance issue, Venugopla hoped that the AAP will now participate in the upcoming meeting of the opposition parties in Bengaluru.
“I think they are going to join the meeting tomorrow. This is our thinking,” The Congress leader said.

The AAP is, however, yet to make it clear if it will join the opposition meeting. The party had earlier said it would join the meeting only if the Congress extended its support to the AAP in opposing the Delhi ordinance in Parliament.

In their first meeting in Patna, the opposition parties resolved to take on the BJP unitedly in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The BJP-led central government brought the ordinance on the transfer and posting of bureaucrats in Delhi in May, virtually negating a Supreme Court verdict giving the elected government in Delhi the control over services matter.

The ordinance seeks to set up a National Capital Civil Service Authority for the transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against Group-A officers from the DANICS cadre. Transfer and postings of all officers of the Delhi government were under the executive control of the lieutenant governor before the May 11 verdict of the apex court.

