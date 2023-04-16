'Security lapse': Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu spots ‘suspicious character’ at his home (file photo: Twitter/Navjot Singh Sidhu)

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday said an 'unknown suspicious character' wrapped in a grey blanket was spotted at his residence. This comes days after Sidhu's release from jail. He said that at around 7 pm, the suspicious character was noticed on the terrace of his residence in Patiala.

Sidhu wrote in a tweet, “The moment my servant went out raised the alarm and called for help, he immediately ran and escaped.” He further said that he has spoken to the DGP of Punjab Police and Patiala’s SSP.

Today on the terrace of my residence an unknown suspicious character wrapped in grey blanket was noticed around , the moment my servant went out raised the alarm and called for help , he immediately ran and escaped.



Have spoken to @DGPPunjabPolice and SSP Patiala has… April 16, 2023

The Congress leader also said this 'security lapse' will not deter him from raising his voice for Punjab. He also tagged Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and DGP Punjab in the tweet. On April 2, Sidhu was released from Patiala jail after spending 10 months of the one-year rigorous imprisonment term in a 1988 road rage case.

READ | Last 50 days of Atiq Ahmed: From Umesh Pal murder to his own, how the end unfolded for gangster-politician