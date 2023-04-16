Search icon
'Security lapse': Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu spots ‘suspicious character’ at his home

On April 2, Sidhu was released from Patiala jail after spending 10 months of the one-year rigorous imprisonment term in a 1988 road rage case.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 16, 2023, 10:25 PM IST

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday said an 'unknown suspicious character' wrapped in a grey blanket was spotted at his residence. This comes days after Sidhu's release from jail. He said that at around 7 pm, the suspicious character was noticed on the terrace of his residence in Patiala.

Sidhu wrote in a tweet, “The moment my servant went out raised the alarm and called for help, he immediately ran and escaped.” He further said that he has spoken to the DGP of Punjab Police and Patiala’s SSP.

The Congress leader also said this 'security lapse' will not deter him from raising his voice for Punjab. He also tagged Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and DGP Punjab in the tweet. On April 2, Sidhu was released from Patiala jail after spending 10 months of the one-year rigorous imprisonment term in a 1988 road rage case.

