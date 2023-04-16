Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Last 50 days of Atiq Ahmed: From Umesh Pal murder to his own, how the end unfolded for gangster-politician

Walls closed in on gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and his 'business' empire came crumbling down after the killing of Raju Pal murder case witness Umesh Pal on February 24 in broad daylight.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 16, 2023, 09:23 PM IST

Last 50 days of Atiq Ahmed: From Umesh Pal murder to his own, how the end unfolded for gangster-politician
Last 50 days of Atiq Ahmed: From Umesh Pal murder to his own, how the end unfolded for gangster-politician | Photo: ANI

The countdown to the end arguably started for gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed some 50 days before his shocking and sensational murder in police presence. The chain of events that led to his death arguably started some 18 years ago in 2005 with the murder of then BSP MLA Raju Pal. However, walls closed in on Atiq and his criminal empire came crumbling down within two months of the daylight killing of Raju Pal murder case witness Umesh Pal on February 24 this year.

Collapse of Atiq Ahmed's family

Once the most powerful person in his city, Atiq Ahmed’s entire family had been on the run, jailed or dead in the last 50 days. Atiq, serving time in a high-security prison in Gujarat's Sabarmati, was brought back to UP for a court hearing. One of his five sons, Asad, was killed in an encounter in Jhansi. Two adult sons of Atiq are in jail while two more are in a juvenile home. His wife Shaista is on the run. His brother Ashraf was shot dead with him in the sensational incident. Ashraf’s wife is also on the run. Atiq’s sister Noorie is in hiding while his brother-in-law Akhlaq is in jail. Atiq had three dogs of the Great Dane breed. At the mercy of an animal shelter, two of them reportedly died of hunger. His other relatives are afraid of admitting any links with Atiq and his family.

Crackdown on Atiq Ahmed’s ‘business’ empire

The end of Atiq may have left even the Uttar Pradesh police and authorities shocked, but they undertook a successful crackdown on his criminal empire in the last few days. Atiq’s properties and assets worth Rs 1,400 crore were attached in Prayagraj. Several of his properties were aso demolished. This led the former MP to say a day before his death, “Hum to mitti mein mil gaye (I have turned to dust)”.

The Enforcement Directorate exposed assets valued over Rs 1,400 crore and discovered nearly 50 shell companies of Atiq and his aides which were utilised to convert black money from extortion into white. Law enforcement agencies uncovered a huge cache of arms belonging to Atiq a day before his death. In their money laundering investigation, ED exposed a further Rs 108 crore assets of Atiq. The core people running Atiq’s criminal business empire also fell into ED’s dragnet, including a lawyer, Atiq’s accountant, a real-estate businessman, a former BSP MLA, a builder and a car showroom owner.

(Inputs from IANS)

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Kala Chashma to Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein, Bollywood songs that celebrated black colour
Happy Birthday Rani Mukerji: Actress celebrates her 45th birthday with media, see pics
Meet Rabia Sidhu, Navjot Singh Sidhu's daughter who is more beautiful than super models
XXX, Mastram actress Aabha Paul sets Instagram on fire with sexy reels, check viral videos
Inside photos of Kapil Sharma's luxurious home in Mumbai and Punjab: Swimming pool, garden balcony, gazebo
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Covid-19: India reports 10,093 new cases in 24 hours, active caseload increased to 57,542
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.