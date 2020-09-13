Sachin Pilot reminds Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot of promise to Gujjar community about 5 per cent reservation

Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has written a letter to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on the issue of 5 per cent reservation for Gujjars and other communities.

The letter was written on September 2, but it was brought to the notice of the media only on Saturday.

Pilot`s letter claimed that the MBC (more backward classes) quota was not being applied in several recruitment processes in the state.

Pilot said that it was brought to his notice that the people in the MBC category were not being given the benefits of the 5 per cent reservation rule despite the fact that it was promised in the election manifesto of 2018 released ahead of the Assembly polls.

There are five castes or communities, including Gujjars, in this category.

Pilot hails from the Gujjar community and this is one of the few occasions when he has raised issues related to Gujjars.

Pilot said in the letter, "It was mentioned in the Congress` manifesto for the 2018 Assembly polls, and the Congress government in 2011 had also promised, that 5 per cent shadow posts will be reserved for the SBC (Special Backward Classes) category.

"Despite this, the 5 per cent reservation rule was not applied to constable recruitment-2018, REET recruitment-2018, Panchayti Raj LDC recruitment-2013, technical helper recruitment-2018, nursing recruitment 2013 and 2018, jail guards recruitment-2018, Asha supervisor recruitment-2016, commercial assistant recruitment-2018, second-grade teachers recruitment-2018 and others."

Pilot also highlighted the development works under the Devnarayan scheme, a welfare scheme meant for the Gujjars, which he said were almost stalled.

"People have been meeting me personally demanding proper implementation of the schemes," he added.

It needs to be mentioned that Gujjars comprise around 5 per cent of Rajasthan`s population. Traditionally, they use to vote for the BJP but in the 2018 Assembly elections, the community voted for Pilot assuming that he would become the Chief Minister.