Sabarimala temple reopens today at 5 pm, devotees allowed from Sunday - Check SOPs

Headlines

Meet IIT alumnus IAS officer who failed UPSC exam 4 times at different stages, then got AIR…

Amid breakup rumours, Arjun Kapoor drops comments on Malaika Arora's latest Instagram post

Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan to reunite on screen after 17 years? Fans say ‘Don 3 for sure’

King of Kotha box office collection day 2: Dulquer Salmaan film sees massive drop of 64%, earns Rs 2.35 crore in India

Viral video: Woman's sizzling dance to Tamannaah Bhatia's Kaavaalaa ignites firestorm of heat, watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet IIT alumnus IAS officer who failed UPSC exam 4 times at different stages, then got AIR…

Amid breakup rumours, Arjun Kapoor drops comments on Malaika Arora's latest Instagram post

Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan to reunite on screen after 17 years? Fans say ‘Don 3 for sure’

Captains with highest batting average in ODIs

Fastest T20 centuries in different T20 leagues

10 health benefits of eating Sourdough bread

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in denim outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

Exclusive: Ravi Dubey Opens Up About His 'Lakhan Leela Bhargava' Character And 28-Minute Monologue

Chandrayaan-3: 'All Planned Movements Verified' As Pragyan Successfully Traverses 8 Meters On Moon

PM Modi Lauds ISRO Scientists For Historic Chandrayaan-3 Feat, Says Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan

Amid breakup rumours, Arjun Kapoor drops comments on Malaika Arora's latest Instagram post

Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan to reunite on screen after 17 years? Fans say ‘Don 3 for sure’

King of Kotha box office collection day 2: Dulquer Salmaan film sees massive drop of 64%, earns Rs 2.35 crore in India

HomeIndia

India

Sabarimala temple reopens today at 5 pm, devotees allowed from Sunday - Check SOPs

Devotees will either have to produce their double dose vaccination certificate or an RT-PCR negative certificate to enter the Sabarimala temple.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 16, 2021, 01:52 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a big relief for devotees, the doors of the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple will reopen today at 5 pm for 'Thula Masam' puja in the Malayalam month of Thulam. However, the devotees will be allowed to enter the temple from Sunday morning till the night of October 21, the Travancore Devaswom Board said. 

The doors of the sanctum sanctorum will be opened at 5 pm by chief priest VK Jayaraj Potti and lamps will be lit. Subsequently, the Upadevata temple would be opened and a lamp would be lit there also. A fire would be lit in front of the 18th step of the shrine. However, prayers will begin on Sunday. 

Post 'Usha Puja' rituals on Sunday, the process to select the next chief priest of the Sabarimala and Malikappuram temples will be held.  They will hold a tenure of one year. There are nine candidates on the shortlist for the post of Sabarimala chief priest. 

Latest SOPs for devotees 

Those who have completed taking both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be allowed direct entry. 

Devotees will either have to produce their double dose vaccination certificate or an RT-PCR negative certificate. 

A negative RT-PCR report has to be obtained within 72 hours before entering the temple premises. 

The objective behind the move is to control crowds in the backdrop of Kerala continuing to report over 7,000 cases a day. 

Devotees will be allowed to enter the Sabarimala temple between October 17 and October 21. 

Devotees can enter the Sabarimala temple only through the state police's virtual queue booking system. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This car costs Rs 208 crore; here's why it is so expensive

BJP's hate politics behind Muzaffarnagar slap incident, says Congress president

'I am extremely sorry that....': Henry Olonga issues public apology after Heath Streak death rumours

Viral video: Woman's sizzling dance to Tamannaah Bhatia's Kaavaalaa ignites firestorm of heat, watch

Amid breakup rumours, Arjun Kapoor drops comments on Malaika Arora's latest Instagram post

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in denim outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE