Record 1,233 new COVID-19 cases take Maharashtra tally to 16,758; death toll jumps to 651

Headlines

Swiggy Genie delivery partner flees with Rs 82,999 Apple Watch; here's what happened

Kedarnath Temple bans use of mobile phones, videography, photography; check details

Wimbledon Men's Final: Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic to win maiden Wimbledon title

From torn shoulder to cracked ribs, injuries Tom Cruise suffered during Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One

Mukesh Ambani's firm earns Rs 69,990 crore in just 5 days ahead of Rs 1,50,000 crore move

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Swiggy Genie delivery partner flees with Rs 82,999 Apple Watch; here's what happened

Rohit Sharma shares amusing 'Anarkali' pic; wife Ritika Sajdeh's response takes the internet by storm

This 'adult star' has also excelled as a tennis player, did wonders at the age of 15

Weight loss diet: 8 high-protein breakfast options

Virat Kohli's Dressing Room Secrets

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

This 90s' Bollywood siren's nude shoot was once national issue, her career ended in a drug racket, later became a sadhvi

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

Siddaramaiah declared new Karnataka CM, Kiren Rijiju replaced as law minister & more | DNA News Wrap, May 18

Odisha Train Accident: PM Modi to visit site of train accident in Odisha as toll nears 300

Missing Submarine: What happened to Titan submersible? Race against time to find missing passengers

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

From torn shoulder to cracked ribs, injuries Tom Cruise suffered during Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One

Karan Johar's kids Yash, Roohi roast director as they reject Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani's What Jhumka for this song

HomeIndia

India

Record 1,233 new COVID-19 cases take Maharashtra tally to 16,758; death toll jumps to 651

The death toll in the state jumped to 651 with 34 deaths recorded on Wednesday.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 06, 2020, 08:53 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

With a record 1,233 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike for any state in the country, the total number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra reached 16,758. 

The death toll in the state jumped to 651 with 34 deaths being recorded on Wednesday. 

A state health department official said this was the first time that Maharashtra reported upward of 1,000 new COVID- 19 cases in a single day. 

Out of 34, 25 deaths were recorded in Mumbai alone where the death toll has reached 412. The total number of cases in Mumbai is 10,714. 

With 3,094 discharged patients, active cases in the state stand at 13,013. 1,90,879 people have been tested for the virus so far. 

Earlier on Wednesday, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the government will fulfil all vacant posts in the health department. 

From ward boys to nurses, there are 20,000-25,000 vacancies in the state's health department. 

The health minister said that all doctors who have a private practice but have closed the clinics due to the lockdown need to provide their services in government hospitals. These doctors will be given remuneration of Rs 50,000 for 15 days of work. 

 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet India's most-paid employee who earned Rs 36 lakh per day, not from IIT, IIM

Monsoon update: IMD issues 'orange' alert for 7 states, warns of heavy rainfall, potential flooding

Chandrayaan-3 successfully launched: Why ISRO scientists want to explore Moon's South Pole?

Hukum preview: Rajinkanth looks badass as law protector in new song from Jailer; netizens say 'goosebumps overloaded'

Freelancers and consultants: Important tips for filing income tax returns on time

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

This 90s' Bollywood siren's nude shoot was once national issue, her career ended in a drug racket, later became a sadhvi

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

Priyanka Chopra stuns in sexy midriff-baring, off-shoulder gown in Venice; outshines Anne Hathaway, Zendaya and Lisa

Sonnalli Seygall stuns in pink bridal saree, Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-stars Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh attend wedding

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE