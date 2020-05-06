Record 1,233 new COVID-19 cases take Maharashtra tally to 16,758; death toll jumps to 651

The death toll in the state jumped to 651 with 34 deaths recorded on Wednesday.

With a record 1,233 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike for any state in the country, the total number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra reached 16,758.

A state health department official said this was the first time that Maharashtra reported upward of 1,000 new COVID- 19 cases in a single day.

Out of 34, 25 deaths were recorded in Mumbai alone where the death toll has reached 412. The total number of cases in Mumbai is 10,714.

With 3,094 discharged patients, active cases in the state stand at 13,013. 1,90,879 people have been tested for the virus so far.

Earlier on Wednesday, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the government will fulfil all vacant posts in the health department.

From ward boys to nurses, there are 20,000-25,000 vacancies in the state's health department.

The health minister said that all doctors who have a private practice but have closed the clinics due to the lockdown need to provide their services in government hospitals. These doctors will be given remuneration of Rs 50,000 for 15 days of work.