Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will be ready by January 1, 2024: Amit Shah

Amit Shah also hit out at Congress and CPI(M), saying both had put the Ram Mandir issue in the jurisdiction of the court for long.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 05, 2023, 07:18 PM IST

Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will be ready by January 1, 2024: Amit Shah
Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will be ready by January 1, 2024: Amit Shah (file photo)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has made a major announcement regarding Ram Temple in Ayodhya. He said that the Ram Mandir will be ready by January 1, 2024. 

Addressing a public rally in poll-bound Tripura, Shah said that the Congress and CPI(M) had put the Ram Mandir issue in the jurisdiction of the court for long, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for it after the Supreme Court's order.

"Rahul baba, listen from Sabroom, that a mammoth Ram Mandir will be ready on January 1, 2024," he said attacking Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

At Sabroom in South Tripura district, Shah flagged off a BJP rath yatra, the second one during the day after Dharmanagar in North Tripura district.

The yatras are aimed at highlighting the state government's achievements ahead of the assembly elections due early this year.

READ | Centre stays all tourism activities at holy Jain site 'Sammed Shikharji' in Jharkhand after community protests

The country is safe at the hands of Modi, the Union minister said. "Ten days after the Pulwama incident in Kashmir, Indian soldiers went inside Pakistan and carried out a successful operation under Modi's leadership," he said.

A CRPF convoy was attacked by a suicide bomber in Pulwama district killing 40 personnel on February 14, 2019. The Indian Air Force raided a terrorist camp at Balakot in Pakistan on February 26.

(With inputs from PTI)

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Yearender 2022: Kartik Aaryan, Anupam Kher, Yash, Jr NTR, breakthrough male performers of year
Janhvi Kapoor turns into 'little mermaid', fans call her 'next Kylie Jenner'
Christmas 2022: Trendy, fashionable, budget-friendly gifts to make you perfect Santa Claus for your loved ones
These bold pics of Sakshi Chopra, Ramanand Sagar's great granddaughter, will blow your mind
Photos that prove Shweta Tiwari is ageing in reverse
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SSC GD Constable admit card released at ssc.nic.in, exam from January 10, Know how to download hall ticket
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.