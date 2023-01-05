Centre stays all tourism activities at holy Jain site 'Sammed Shikharji' in Jharkhand after community protests

The Centre has taken a big decision on Sammed Shikharji, the holy pilgrimage site of the Jains located in Parasnath Hills in Jharkhand. It has halted all tourism activities in the Parasnath Hills, saying the Government recognizes its sanctity and significance.

The Centre has also directed the Jharkhand government to immediately take all steps necessary to protect its sanctity.

Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate change has issued an office of memorandum to the Jharkhand government. The decision comes amid Jains across the country protesting any move to promote tourism in Parasnath Hills. Key points from Centre's decision:

Center formed a committee in Parasnath case

An immediate ban on tourism, eco-tourism activities

Include two members from the Jain community in the State Government Committee

Include a member from the local tribal community

State to act on 2019 notification

Stay on the provisions of Clause 3 of the 2019 Notification

Jharkhand government took immediate necessary steps

The development comes after Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav met with different representatives of the Jain community over the issue earlier in the day who assured that the government is committed to maintain the sanctity of 'Sammed Shikharji Parvat Kshetra' which is a holy place not only for the Jain community but for the entire country.

Sammed Shikharji, located on the Parasnath Hill in Giridih district of Jharkhand, is the biggest pilgrimage centre of the Jain community. Members of the community have been protesting against the state government's move to promote religious tourism at Parasnath Hill.

Earlier, Jharkhand Chief Minister Heman Soren wrote to Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, on the Centre's August 2019 notification that called for promoting tourism and eco-tourism in Parasnath Wildlife Sanctuary.

However, he maintained silence on another February 2019 notification issued by the then BJP government in the state that designated Parasnath Hills as a tourist spot.

Parasnath Wildlife Sanctuary is a part of the Parasnath Hills in Giridih district. Soren said that the state government has so far not acted on provisions in the Centre's notification keeping in view the sentiments of the Jain community.

"As per applications received from followers of Jainism, have written a letter to Union Forest Minister Bhupender Yadav to take an appropriate decision on Centre's notification to maintain the sanctity of Sammed Shikhar in Parasnath," Soren said in a tweet.

(With inputs from PTI)