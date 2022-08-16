Rajasthan: Opium, poppy husk served in Barmer govt school after Independence Day event

Representational Image

Restricted drugs like opium and poppy husk were allegedly served in a government school in Rajasthan’s Barmer district after the Independence Day event on Monday, reported India Today.

A video of this incident has gone viral on social media. The name of the school is also visible in the viral video, in which some villagers can be seen consuming drugs in the school verandah.

Chief Block Education Officer Om Prakash Vishnoi confirmed that the incident took place at a government school in the Gudamalani area of Barmer.

“Around a dozen people reached school after the Independence Day function. According to four videos which went viral after the incident, the accused were serving opium and poppy husk to each other and were consuming it,” India Today quoted Vishnoi as saying.

The officer further said that when the authorities reached the school, nobody was present there. "We will record statements of students and teachers tomorrow so that we can find out who the accused were," he added.

It is necessary to take permission from the Excise Department of the government to do the cultivation and trade of poppy. Dried poppy peel is called Doda. Morphine and codeine are extracted from it which are used in medicines.