Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023 date revised due to wedding rush; check details

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has revised the date of the Rajasthan Assembly poll to November 25. The poll body had earlier set the polling for November 23. The counting of votes will be held on December 3.

The change in the date of the poll was made following representations from various political parties, social organisations and also issues raised in various media platforms considering large-scale wedding/social engagement on that day which may cause inconvenience to large number of people, various logistic issues and may lead to reduced voters participation during poll, ECI said.

Apart from Rajasthan, elections will be held in Mizoram on November 7, Chhattisgarh on November 7 and November 17, Madhya Pradesh on November 17 and Telangana on November 30. Of the five states, polling in Chhattisgarh will be held in two phases. The counting of votes in all states will take place on December 3.

In Rajasthan, which will see a single-phase poll on November 25 on all 200 assembly seats, the last date for filing nominations is November 6, scrutiny of nominations will be held on November 7 and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is November 9.

