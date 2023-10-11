Headlines

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023 date revised due to wedding rush; check details

Kartik Aaryan 'most likely' to appear on Koffee With Karan 8, despite his alleged fallout with Karan Johar: Report

Viral video: Desi woman raises temperature with scintillating dance to Getup Jawani, watch

Israel’s hard-hitting retaliation after Hamas attack: Gaza neighborhoods leveled, impending blackout

Meet woman who works in Rs 1,92,000 crore company, daughter-in-law of India's richest pharma billionaire

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Israel Hamas War: Death toll crosses 3000 in Gaza, Hamas threatens to Kill Israeli hostages

Israel-Palestine War: Antony Blinken to travel to Israel in display of solidarity after Hamas attack

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023 date revised due to wedding rush; check details

Upcoming box office clashes of 2023

7 deadliest plants in the world that can kill you

6 effective ways to reduce acne for clearer skin

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

Israel Hamas War: Death toll crosses 3000 in Gaza, Hamas threatens to Kill Israeli hostages

Israel-Palestine War: Antony Blinken to travel to Israel in display of solidarity after Hamas attack

Israel Hamas War: Gaza faces humanitarian crisis as Israel continues complete siege, UN concerned

Kartik Aaryan 'most likely' to appear on Koffee With Karan 8, despite his alleged fallout with Karan Johar: Report

'Bahut rone wala hoon...': Aamir Khan reveals Ira Khan-Nupur Shikare's wedding date, shares his reaction to big day

After Taare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan announces Sitaare Zameen Par, actors says this film will make you laugh: Watch

HomeIndia

India

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023 date revised due to wedding rush; check details

Rajasthan was earlier scheduled to vote on November 23.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 05:18 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has revised the date of the Rajasthan Assembly poll to November 25. The poll body had earlier set the polling for November 23. The counting of votes will be held on December 3.

The change in the date of the poll was made following representations from various political parties, social organisations and also issues raised in various media platforms considering large-scale wedding/social engagement on that day which may cause inconvenience to large number of people, various logistic issues and may lead to reduced voters participation during poll, ECI said.

Apart from Rajasthan, elections will be held in Mizoram on November 7, Chhattisgarh on November 7 and November 17, Madhya Pradesh on November 17 and Telangana on November 30. Of the five states, polling in Chhattisgarh will be held in two phases. The counting of votes in all states will take place on December 3.

In Rajasthan, which will see a single-phase poll on November 25 on all 200 assembly seats, the last date for filing nominations is November 6, scrutiny of nominations will be held on November 7 and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is November 9. 

READ | Who was Shahid Latif, one of India’s most wanted terrorists? Know his role in 2016 Pathankot attacks

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Get up to 50% off on home appliances on Amazon Great Indian Festival

Mission Raniganj box office collection day 3: Akshay Kumar film shows no growth on Sunday, earns Rs 4.85 crore

'If I...': Sachin Tendulkar's confession to Virender Sehwag after failing to score 100 vs Pakistan at 2011 World Cup

ENG vs BAN, ODI World Cup 2023: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Dharamshala

'Poo returns like never before': Netizens react after Kareena Kapoor Khan recreates her K3G avatar for new ad

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE