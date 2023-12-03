Rajasthan Assembly Election Vidhyadhar Nagar Result 2023 LIVE: BJP's Diya Kumari leads against Cong's Sitaram Agarwal

Vidhyadhar Nagar Assembly Elections 2023: This year, the BJP has pitted Diya Kumari against Congress' Sitaram Agarwal and the Aam Admi Party's Dr Sanjay Biyani.

In the 2018 Rajasthan Assembly elections, Narpat Singh Rajvi of BJP won the Vidhyadhar Nagar seat defeating Sitaram Agarwal of the Congress by a margin of 31,232 which was 13.83% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 42.33% in 2018 in this seat.

LIVE UPDATES:

BJP's Diya Kumari leads against Cong's Sitaram Agarwal