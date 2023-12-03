Headlines

Rajasthan Assembly Election Vidhyadhar Nagar Result 2023 LIVE: BJP's Diya Kumari leads against Cong's Sitaram Agarwal

Vidhyadhar Nagar Assembly Elections 2023: This year, the BJP has pitted Diya Kumari against Congress' Sitaram Agarwal and the Aam Admi Party's Dr Sanjay Biyani.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 03, 2023, 09:49 AM IST

In the 2018 Rajasthan Assembly elections, Narpat Singh Rajvi of BJP won the Vidhyadhar Nagar seat defeating Sitaram Agarwal of the Congress by a margin of 31,232 which was 13.83% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 42.33% in 2018 in this seat.

This year, the BJP has pitted Diya Kumari against Congress' Sitaram Agarwal and the Aam Admi Party's Dr Sanjay Biyani.

LIVE UPDATES:

BJP's Diya Kumari leads against Cong's Sitaram Agarwal 

 

